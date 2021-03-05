Smart Traffic Management System Market Size, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Smart traffic management system are multi-modal transport systems, where transport modes are interconnected with each other. Implementing smart traffic management systems would lead to a smooth automobile movement. Smart traffic management system combine information and communication technology with transportation infrastructure to enhance passenger safety and enhance the overall transportation process competency.

MARKET DYNAMICS

There has been a growing demand for sophisticated traffic management software such as automatic number plate recognition, smart surveillance, and smart signaling worldwide. The ongoing transformation of the roadway infrastructure has led to an increased need for traffic management through automatic operations. Emerging trends, which directly impact the smart traffic management system industry dynamics, include the growth of adaptive traffic control & traffic analytics and the emergence of mobility as a service (MaaS).

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Smart Traffic Management System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The smart traffic management system market report aims to provide an overview of the smart traffic management system market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, and geography. The global smart traffic management system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart traffic management system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global smart traffic management system market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the smart traffic management system market is segmented into Traffic Monitoring System, Traffic Signal Control System, Traffic Enforcement Camera, Intelligent Driver Information System, Integrated Corridor Management, and Others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into: Highway, Managed Lanes, and Others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global smart traffic management system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart traffic management system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the smart traffic management system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the smart traffic management system market in these regions

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the smart traffic management system market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from smart traffic management system market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for filter products in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the smart traffic management system market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the smart traffic management system market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Dynniq

ECONOLITE

IBI Group

Kapsch TrafficCom

Laser Navigation Technology

Onnyx Electronisys Pvt. Ltd.

Siemens Mobility

Technolution

TransCore

