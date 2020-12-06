It looks like Detroit got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The matchup between Detroit and the Houston Texans last Thursday was not particularly close, with Detroit falling 41-25. A silver lining for Detroit was the play of RB Adrian Peterson, who punched in two rushing touchdowns. Peterson’s performance made up for a slower contest against the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago. Peterson’s sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, the Bears lost to the Green Bay Packers on the road by a decisive 41-25 margin. Chicago was down 41-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. RB David Montgomery put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 103 yards on the ground on 11 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Montgomery has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

The Lions are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn’t have high expectations for them since the team is 1-5 ATS when expected to lose.

Detroit is now 4-7 while the Bears sit at 5-6. A couple of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Detroit is second-worst in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 17 on the season. Chicago has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest rushing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only two on the season. We’ll see if Detroit’s defense can keep Chicago’s running backs out of the end zone.

Odds

The Bears are a 3-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bears slightly, as the game opened with the Bears as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy tried to keep the player he chose to start at quarterback a bit of a mystery last week. While that riddle was solved for many when Nick Foles did not practice, some were surprised this week when Mitch Trubisky was the clear choice to face the Detroit Lions.

Flashback to what looms as the most devastating defeat of the season — the Bears’ 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 16 at Soldier Field — and you’ll find that Nagy made it clear what direction he was going.

Nagy lamented the offense’s inability to run the football and provide even a hint of balance on offense. Only with Trubisky on the field have the Bears been marginally effective running the ball. They rushed for 122 yards in the 41-26 road loss to the Green Bay Packers last week. Yes, 57 came on David Montgomery’s burst up the middle on the Bears’ second offensive play, but the team had 63 rushing yards or less in six of Foles’ seven starts.

As alarming as Trubisky’s turnovers were against the Packers — the Bears aren’t going to win many games with three giveaways — it’s a no-brainer when zooming in on the position. The offense rushed for a season-high 149 yards in the opener in Detroit, and that included playing catch-up in the fourth quarter of the comeback victory. The Bears have averaged 134 rushing yards in Trubisky’s four starts, so barring a meltdown — and that can’t be ruled out with Tribusky — he figures to be the guy the rest of the way.

Trubisky has experienced success against the Lions since Nagy’s arrival in 2018, throwing 12 touchdown passes with one interception in his last four starts against the Lions for a sparkling passer rating of 124.4

As disturbing as the five-game losing streak has been, and as bleak as the near future appears at Halas Hall, there’s a glimmer of hope when evaluating the stretch run. Through Week 12, the Bears have faced the NFL’s seventh most-difficult schedule in terms of opponent’s winning percentage. Their next four opponents — Lions, Texans, Vikings and Jaguars — have a combined 14-30 record, and it’s possible the Packers will be motivated to rest some key starters in the Week 17 season finale at Soldier Field, especially if they’re locked into a playoff spot.

For that Packers game to even matter, the Bears must go on the kind of run they did to begin the season 5-1 — and that’s why the offense needs to be clicking against a Lions team that figures to get a boost from the organizational housecleaning made last weekend when GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia were fired.

Patricia reportedly wasn’t popular in the locker room — and various former Lions delighted on social media at his demise — so it stands to reason his exit will provide some spark for interim coach Darrell Bevell. Whether that is sustainable or not, who knows? Injuries have plagued the Lions all season — they were beat up in the Week 1 opener at Ford Field — and they’re talent deficient on defense, which was Patricia’s area of expertise.

The Lions are missing key players in the secondary and have little pass rush on the artificial turf at Ford Field. They’ll be slower on the natural grass at Soldier Field, and Trey Flowers, their best front-seven player, is on injured reserve.

What we don’t know is if defensive coordinator Cory Undlin will make subtle changes with Patricia now gone — or if Bevell will call on him to do so. The Lions have been heavily dependent on man coverage in the secondary, which has been a problem without top-tier cornerbacks. They’ve leaned on single-high safety looks, especially late in games, which has allowed Trubisky to easily identify coverage pre-snap and choose predefined throws. Will Undlin mix in more zone coverage to make Trubisky work through his progressions?

[Most read in Sports] 4 years ago, the Chicago White Sox traded Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox for 4 players. How has it worked out for each team? »

“Just like I talked to Cory and our staff, my goal is to make sure we put our guys in the best situation to be successful, whatever that is,” Bevell said. “I don’t know if there are any major new wrinkles. We have such a short time. The important thing for me is our guys know exactly what they are doing so they can play fast and free and with their hair on fire. That’s what I am looking for.

“If there is a new wrinkle that allows us to do that, I’m all for it. But we’ve got these guys ingrained in the system and what they’ve been doing so I want to make sure we don’t confuse them.”

A victory would bring the Bears (5-6) back to .500 and give them a fighting chance at reaching the playoffs with a push in the final quarter of the season. Of all the Bears’ disappointments in the previous six weeks, the loss to the Vikings is most crushing because it was a division game and they would be tied with the seventh-seeded Arizona Cardinals right now had they won.

But there’s no point in looking back now. That’s for the offseason. The Bears have to look ahead, wondering if the Lions will mix things up with a roster playing for the future as hard and thorough evaluations are coming in Detroit when new management and a new coach are in place.

Scouting report

T.J. Hockenson, Lions tight end

[Most read in Sports] Len Kasper’s move from Chicago Cubs TV to White Sox radio might have come as a surprise. But to him, calling games on AM radio is the purest form of baseball broadcasting. »

Information for this report was obtained from NFL scouts.

T.J. Hockenson, 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, is in his second season with the Lions after they drafted him at No. 8 in 2019. Hockenson leads the team with 45 receptions, 530 yards and five touchdowns but hasn’t been a main cog in the passing game, especially with wide receiver Kenny Golladay missing much of the season with injuries.

It’s interesting to look back on the draft and wonder if the Lions would have been better off with edge rusher Brian Burns, who went 16th to the Carolina Panthers, or maybe defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who went three picks later to the Tennessee Titans. Given the state of the Lions defense and front seven, they’re fair questions. But it’s always easy to have 20/20 hindsight when it comes to the draft.

“He’s struggling to live up to his draft status, but look at the offensive structure and what they do with him,” the scout said. “I thought he would be used a lot more. They do scheme stuff for him on crossers. They use the tight end screen and they’re trying to cut him loose in the open field where he’s got solid traits as an open-field runner because he’s got some speed and he’s some power to finish. He’s a really good receiver. Is he a great receiver? Not yet. He’s physical as a blocker and he helps them in the run game but he hasn’t lived up to being a top-10 pick at this point. A lot of that is scheme and opportunity, and he’s not a volume target in that offense.

“Hockenson is a guy that can get eight to 10 targets a game and be very productive depending on the matchup. He’s a guy that can be flexed from the formation and get isolation matchups, which you don’t see very often with Detroit. He’s part of specific route combinations and it’s also the quarterback. The last two years Matthew Stafford has been a much more vertical thrower, and that’s where he takes his shots — to the wide receivers. He wants to be aggressive and push the ball over the top of the defense and that makes Hockenson a secondary target underneath.

[Most read in Sports] Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Everything you need to know about the Week 13 game before today’s kickoff »