Minnesota Vikings vs Jacksonville Jaguars Live NFL Game Football 2020 Reddit Online Prediction, Game Preview

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App



Ticket Cost: $52.17After two games on the road, the Miami Dolphins are heading back home. They will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. If the game is anything like the Dolphins’ 38-35 win from their previous meeting in December of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Miami didn’t have too much trouble with the New York Jets on the road last week as they won 20-3. Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 257 yards on 39 attempts. Fitzpatrick ended up with a passer rating of 133.80.

Cincinnati lost a heartbreaker to the New York Giants when they met in November of 2016, and they left with a heavy heart again last week. It was close but no cigar for Cincinnati as they fell 19-17 to New York. The contest was a 10-10 toss-up at halftime, but Cincinnati has outplayed the rest of the way. QB Brandon Allen had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 4.69 yards per passing attempt.

Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Dolphins are now 7-4 while the Bengals sit at 2-8-1. A couple of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami enters the matchup with only 13 passing touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, Cincinnati is third-worst in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game, with 136.7 on average.

The Miami Dolphins continue to find success no matter who is behind center. Tua still didn't play in week 12 due to being benched (or a thumb injury), and instead, veteran Ryan "Fitzmagic" Fitzpatrick let the team to a dominating win over the Jets. However, they're facing a much better team this week when they host the Bengals. The Cincinnati Bengals (2-8-1) are mostly playing for style points and pride at this point, having just lost to the Giants, and they'll face a tough test going up against the (7-4) Dolphins. You have to feel bad for some of these Bengals fans, as they're already an 11.5-point underdog against Miami. That said, every week in the NFL is a chance at redemption, a new matchup, and a different scheme where anything can happen. Maybe the Bengals and backup QB Brandon Allen can pull out a win this week. As long as they don't have three turnovers again, they have a decent chance.

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Jacksonville Jaguars online in the U.S. This game debuts on CBS, making it easy for most fans to enjoy. Those with a qualifying cable package can log into any CBS All Access app on various set-top boxes to catch all the hard-hitting action. US fans can also use the Yahoo Sports and NFL mobile apps. Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offers CBS. We love FuboTV because they provide all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. Free football!

How to stream Minnesota Vikings vs Jacksonville Jaguars live in the UK If you’re a Dolphins fan living outside the US, you can still easily watch the NFL. Those in the UK can enjoy up to six NFL games live each week thanks to the Sky Sports NFL Channel, not to mention NFL Redzone, which any fan will love. We have bad news though, Sky Sports isn’t showing this game, but you can still watch Sunday’s clash with an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription. If you love football we recommend getting the Game Pass Pro. It’s only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to select blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone which shows every scoring play each Sunday. Even this late in the season, you’ll get to see the entire year play out. They have previous seasons and Super Bowls on demand, too. As a reminder, if you’re not home in the UK but don’t want to miss the action, you can log into a UK IP address with a VPN to live stream the game just like you would if you were home. How to stream Minnesota Vikings vs Jacksonville Jaguars live in Canada If you’re up in Canada, you’ll have access to most NFL games thanks to a sweet streaming deal DAZN has with the NFL. This streaming service offers exclusive live coverage of the entire regular season. Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a DAZN subscription will give you both NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, which is quite the deal, along with all of the other live sports shown by the network, including Premier League and Champions League Soccer. Give it a try! How to stream Minnesota Vikings vs Jacksonville Jaguars live in Australia As for Australia, we have you covered too! Aussie NFL fans can watch Miami vs Bengals on ESPN, as they own all the rights to the NFL in the region. That said, ESPN only shows select games each week so check your local listing. Quickly access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or you can check with Foxtel, as they have ESPN in several TV packages. If you want to watch other sports, Kayo will also let you stream Spain’s La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL, so you can try it before you buy it. Enjoy some NFL, boys.