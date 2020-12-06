December 6, 2020

Murphy's Hockey Law

Watch NFL Browns vs Titans FREE LIVE Streams Football Game 2020 in HD

Watch Titans vs. Browns: TV channel, live stream info, start time

 

Who’s Playing

Cleveland @ Tennessee

Current Records: Cleveland 8-3; Tennessee 8-3
What to Know

After two games on the road, the Tennessee Titans are heading back home. They will take on the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this matchup since these teams’ offenses combined for 908 yards last week.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Tennessee and the Indianapolis Colts last week was still a pretty decisive one as the Titans wrapped it up with a 45-26 win on the road. RB Derrick Henry continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, rushing for three TDs and 178 yards on 27 carries.

Meanwhile, Cleveland squeaked by the Jacksonville Jaguars by less than a field goal, winning 27-25. Cleveland’s RB Nick Chubb did his thing and rushed for one TD and 144 yards on 19 carries.

Tennessee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought Tennessee up to 8-3 and the Browns to 8-3. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Titans come into the contest boasting the second most rushing yards per game in the league at 158.2. But Cleveland is even better: they enter the game with 161.4 rushing yards per game on average, which is the best in the NFL. We’ll see if that edge gives Cleveland a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
Where: Nissan Stadium — Nashville, Tennessee
TV: CBS

