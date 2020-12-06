Watch NFL Colts vs Texans FREE LIVE Streams Football Game 2020 in HD

How to watch Texans vs. Colts: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday’s NFL game

Who’s Playing

Indianapolis @ Houston

Current Records: Indianapolis 7-4; Houston 4-7

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Indianapolis Colts will be on the road. Indianapolis and the Houston Texans will face off in an AFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at NRG Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Colts winning the first 30-23 at home and Houston taking the second 20-17.

Indianapolis received a tough blow last week as they fell 45-26 to the Tennessee Titans. Indianapolis was down 38-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Indianapolis, but they got scores from QB Philip Rivers, WR T.Y. Hilton, and TE Trey Burton. Rivers ended up with a passer rating of 127.10.

As for the Texans, they can’t say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took down the Detroit Lions 41-25 last Thursday. It was another big night for Houston’s QB Deshaun Watson, who passed for four TDs and 318 yards on 25 attempts.

Houston’s defense was a presence as well, as it got past Detroit’s offensive line to sack QB Matthew Stafford four times for a total loss of 16 yards. Leading the way was LB Nate Hall and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Hall this season.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Indianapolis going off at just a 3-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Indianapolis, who are 6-5 against the spread.

The Colts are now 7-4 while the Texans sit at a mirror-image 4-7. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Indianapolis comes into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the NFL at 15. Less enviably, Houston is stumbling into the game with the second most rushing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 154.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: NRG Stadium — Houston