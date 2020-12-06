Global Smart Building Market 2020- Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Growth, Revenue, Sales in 2027

The comprehensive analysis report presents product overview and scope of the global Smart Building market and also covers consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also gives an analysis and outine of the geographic research and market size analysis for the period 2015-2027.

Key Players Segment Analysis

• Siemens AG

• ABB Group

• IBM Corporation

• Johnson controls

• Cisco Systems

• Schneider SE

• United Technologies Corporation

• Buildingiq, Inc.

• Honeywell International

• Delta Control

Smart Building Market Segmental Analysis By Type, By Application:

The study includes substantial portions, such as type and end-user, and a number of segments that evaluate the outlook of the global Smart Building market. During the speculation time frame, each form offers data relevant to market appreciation. The application area also offers details within the projected time period according to volume and usage. This segment’s understanding guides readers to interpret the value of variables that form the growth of the industry.

Market Segmentation

Market by Component –

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

Market by Product –

• Building management system (BMS)

• Heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC)

• Lighting control

• Security and access control

• Emergency alarm and evacuation system

• Audio and visual effects

Market by End Use Industry –

• Commercial Buildings

• Residential Buildings

• Government & Public Infrastructure Facilities

• Educational Institutions

• Others

Regional insights of Smart Building Market

North America

U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe

Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA

Table Of Content

1 Industry Overview of Smart Building

2 Smart Building Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Smart Building Market Size by Type and Application (2015-2019)

5 United States Smart Building Development Status and Outlook

6 EU Smart Building Development Status and Outlook

7 Japan Smart Building Development Status and Outlook

8 Smart Building Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 India Smart Building Development Status and Outlook

10 Southeast Asia Smart Building Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2027)

12 Smart Building Market Dynamics

12.1 Smart Building Industry News

12.2 Smart Building Industry Development Challenges

12.3 Smart Building Industry Development Opportunities (2019-2027)

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Smart Building Market Forecast (2019-2027)

15 Research Finding/Conclusion

16 Appendix

