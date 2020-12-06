December 6, 2020

NFL Week 13 Reddit Streams : Falcons vs Saints 2020 Live Watch Reddit Online Free On HD TV

New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

 

Who’s Playing

New Orleans @ Atlanta

Current Records: New Orleans 9-2; Atlanta 4-7
What to Know

The New Orleans Saints are staying on the road Sunday to face off against the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. These two teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

The Saints took their contest against the Denver Broncos last week by a conclusive 31-3 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point New Orleans had established a 24-3 advantage. Their RB Latavius Murray looked sharp as he rushed for two TDs and 124 yards on 19 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Murray has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

A well-balanced attack led Atlanta over the Las Vegas Raiders every single quarter on their way to victory last week. Atlanta took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 43-6 victory over Las Vegas. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Atlanta had established a 30-6 advantage. Their RB Ito Smith filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown.

Special teams collected 19 points for the Falcons. K Younghoe Koo delivered a perfect 5-for-5 game.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Saints going off at just a 3-point favorite. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

New Orleans is now 9-2 while Atlanta sits at 4-7. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: New Orleans enters the contest with only five rushing touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the NFL. Less enviably, the Falcons are second worst in the league in passing yards allowed per game, with 306.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia
TV: FOX

