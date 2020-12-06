NFL Week 13 Reddit Streams : Dolphins vs Bengals 2020 Live Watch Reddit Online Free On HD TV

Dolphins vs. Bengals live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who’s Playing

Cincinnati @ Miami

Current Records: Cincinnati 2-8-1; Miami 7-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Miami Dolphins are heading back home. They will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. If the game is anything like the Dolphins’ 38-35 win from their previous meeting in December of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Miami didn’t have too much trouble with the New York Jets on the road last week as they won 20-3. Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 257 yards on 39 attempts. Fitzpatrick ended up with a passer rating of 133.80.

Cincinnati lost a heartbreaker to the New York Giants when they met in November of 2016, and they left with a heavy heart again last week. It was close but no cigar for Cincinnati as they fell 19-17 to New York. The contest was a 10-10 toss-up at halftime, but Cincinnati was outplayed the rest of the way. QB Brandon Allen had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 4.69 yards per passing attempt.

Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Dolphins are now 7-4 while the Bengals sit at 2-8-1. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami enters the matchup with only 13 passing touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, Cincinnati is third worst in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game, with 136.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: CBS