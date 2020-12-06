NFL Week 13 Reddit Streams : Vikings vs Jaguars 2020 Live Watch Football Online Free On HD TV

How to watch Vikings vs. Jaguars: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game

Who’s Playing

Jacksonville @ Minnesota

Current Records: Jacksonville 1-10; Minnesota 5-6

What to Know

The Minnesota Vikings will stay at home another week and welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota should still be riding high after a win, while the Jaguars will be looking to right the ship.

It was a tight matchup that could have gone either way, but the Vikings made off with a 28-27 victory over the Carolina Panthers last week. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Minnesota can attribute much of their success to QB Kirk Cousins, who passed for three TDs and 307 yards on 45 attempts, and WR Justin Jefferson, who snatched two receiving TDs. Cousins ended up with a passer rating of 154.90.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for the Jaguars as they fell 27-25 to the Cleveland Browns last week. Jacksonville’s loss came about despite a quality game from RB James Robinson, who rushed for one TD and 128 yards on 22 carries.

This next contest looks promising for the Vikings, who are favored by a full 10 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

Minnesota’s win brought them up to 5-6 while Jacksonville’s defeat pulled them down to 1-10. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Minnesota comes into the game boasting the second fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at six. Less enviably, the Jaguars are second worst in the NFL in yards allowed per game, with 415.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: CBS