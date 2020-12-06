Watch New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks (12/6/2020): How to watch NFL Week 13 Live Streams Free in HD

Giants vs. Seahawks live stream: How to watch online, game time and TV schedule

Can the New York Giants stretch their winning streak to four games and maintain their lead in the NFC East this Sunday? The 4-7 Giants face a huge challenge in trying to do so, having to travel across the country to face the 8-3 Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field (4:05 p.m. ET/FOX).

The Giants, who will almost certainly be without starting quarterback Daniel Jones (doubtful/hamstring) are 11-point underdogs.

After starting the season 0-5, the Giants have won three straight and four of six. Their only victory this season outside the NFC East, though, was last week’s 19-17 win over the 2-8-1 Cincinnati Bengals.

Seattle features a high-flying offense led by quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks are third in the league in scoring at 31.0 points per game.

Below, everything you need to know about Sunday’s game.

How to watch, listen, wager

What: Giants at Seattle Seahawks

When: Sunday, Dec. 6

Where: Lumen Field

Game time: 4:05 p.m. EST

TV: FOX