Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs New England Patriots (12/6/2020): How to watch NFL Week 13 Live Streams Free in HD

Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs New England Patriots (12/6/2020): How to watch NFL Week 13 Live Streams Free in HD1 min read
Patriots vs. Chargers 2020 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online
CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE STREAM FREE
The New England Patriots (5-6) will hit the road in Week 13 to face the Los Angeles Chargers (3-8).
New England is coming off a huge 20-17 win against the Arizona Cardinals that came down to a 50-yard game-winning field goal. The Patriots are racing to get back into the winning column and they have little time to do it before the playoffs begin. The Buffalo Bills (8-3) and the Miami Dolphins (7-4) lead the division, making a wildcard spot the only potential option.
The Chargers have a young and talented quarterback in Justin Herbert, but he still needs some refining. Los Angeles has deadly weapons in Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry and Mike Williams, but the lack of a solidified rusher has hurt them. Despite the record, the Chargers are still a tough team that could easily outscore the Patriots. Bill Belichick will have to get crafty with his defensive plan against a young quarterback.
Here’s how to watch:
Game information:
New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, Dec. 6, 4:25 p.m. ET
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Streaming:
Live stream: fuboTV (try it free).
Television channels:
CBS
WBZ-TV Channel 4
Broadcasters:
Kevin Harlan (play-by-play)
Trent Green (play-by-play)
Melanie Collins (sideline)
Radio:
Sports USA
98.5 The Sports Hub
Weather:
71 degrees