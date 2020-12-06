December 6, 2020

Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs New England Patriots (12/6/2020): How to watch NFL Week 13 Live Streams Free in HD

1 second ago David lee

Patriots vs. Chargers 2020 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

 

The New England Patriots (5-6) will hit the road in Week 13 to face the Los Angeles Chargers (3-8).

New England is coming off a huge 20-17 win against the Arizona Cardinals that came down to a 50-yard game-winning field goal. The Patriots are racing to get back into the winning column and they have little time to do it before the playoffs begin. The Buffalo Bills (8-3) and the Miami Dolphins (7-4) lead the division, making a wildcard spot the only potential option.

The Chargers have a young and talented quarterback in Justin Herbert, but he still needs some refining. Los Angeles has deadly weapons in Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry and Mike Williams, but the lack of a solidified rusher has hurt them. Despite the record, the Chargers are still a tough team that could easily outscore the Patriots. Bill Belichick will have to get crafty with his defensive plan against a young quarterback.

Here’s how to watch:
Game information:

New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, Dec. 6, 4:25 p.m. ET

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Streaming:

Live stream: fuboTV (try it free).
Television channels:

CBS

WBZ-TV Channel 4
Broadcasters:

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play)

Trent Green (play-by-play)

Melanie Collins (sideline)
Radio:

Sports USA

98.5 The Sports Hub
Weather:

71 degrees

