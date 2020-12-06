December 6, 2020

Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers (12/6/2020): How to watch NFL Week 13 Live Streams Free in HD

What time, TV, channel is Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers? (12/6/20): FREE live stream, watch NFL Week 13 online

 

The Philadelphia Eagles face the Green Bay Packers in an NFL regular season game on Sunday, December 6, 2020 (12/6/20) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Local fans can watch the game for free via a trial of fuboTV, while out-of-market fans can watch this and all other non-primetime out-of-market games with NFL Sunday Ticket.

Check if the game is in your market here.

Here’s what you need to know:

What: NFL, Week 13

Who: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers

When: Sunday, December 6, 2020

Where: Lambeau Field

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

