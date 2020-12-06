Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers (12/6/2020): How to watch NFL Week 13 Live Streams Free in HD

What time, TV, channel is Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers? (12/6/20): FREE live stream, watch NFL Week 13 online

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE STREAM FREE

The Philadelphia Eagles face the Green Bay Packers in an NFL regular season game on Sunday, December 6, 2020 (12/6/20) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Local fans can watch the game for free via a trial of fuboTV, while out-of-market fans can watch this and all other non-primetime out-of-market games with NFL Sunday Ticket.

Check if the game is in your market here.

Here’s what you need to know:

What: NFL, Week 13

Who: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers

When: Sunday, December 6, 2020

Where: Lambeau Field

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS