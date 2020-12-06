Cardinals vs Rams Live | 2020 How To Watch, NFL Game Football HD TV Channel5 min read
NFL: Cardinals vs Rams Live: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel. How to watch Falcons vs Saints football game, The New Orleans Saints are staying on the road Sunday to face off against the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. These two teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.
The Saints took their contest against the Denver Broncos last week by a conclusive 31-3 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point New Orleans had established a 24-3 advantage. Their RB Latavius Murray looked sharp as he rushed for two TDs and 124 yards on 19 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Murray has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
A well-balanced attack led Atlanta over the Las Vegas Raiders every single quarter on their way to victory last week. Atlanta took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 43-6 victory over Las Vegas. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Atlanta had established a 30-6 advantage. Their RB Ito Smith filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown.
Special teams collected 19 points for the Falcons. K Younghoe Koo delivered a perfect 5-for-5 game.
This next contest is expected to be close, with the Saints going off at just a 3-point favorite. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
New Orleans is now 9-2 while Atlanta sits at 4-7. A couple of defensive stats to keep an eye on New Orleans enters the contest with only five rushing touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the NFL. Less enviably, the Falcons are second-worst in the league in passing yards allowed per game, with 306.9 on average.
Cardinals vs Rams GAME PREVIEW
Following a dominant 31-3 road win over the Denver Broncos, the New Orleans Saints (9-2), will face off against the Atlanta Falcons (4-7), Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 12 p.m. CT on FOX.
The club’s will meet once again for the second time in three weeks. The Black and Gold came out with a convincing 24-9 victory in the first meeting at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22 and will looking for the season sweep and to improve their division record to 5-0. The 9-2 Saints are currently atop the NFC postseason seedings and will be looking to hold or gain ground in that department as well as reach double-digits in victories in four consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history. Head Coach Sean Payton has now defeated all 31 opponents.
On Sunday, the Black and Gold will meet their division rival Black and Red, trailing 52-50 in the all-time series, after picking up five of the last seven meetings. Since taking the reigns of the Falcons, Atlanta Interim Head Coach Raheem Morris has posted a 4-2 record in charge of the Falcons, as New Orleans will face off against a threatening offense once against led by QB Matt Ryan and WR Julio Jones, as Atlanta attempts to inch back into the postseason race.
WATCH ON TV
Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:
TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)
- Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst), and Shannon Spake (sideline)
WATCH ON MOBILE
Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH NFL GAMES
LISTEN LIVE
Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:
Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
- Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst)
National radio: Sports USA Radio
- Announcers: John Ahlers (play-by-play) and Doug Plank (color analyst)
Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
- Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos, and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)
