2021-2022 Ram 1500 TRX Auctioned for $410,000 at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale – All Proceeds Go to United Way of Southeast Michigan’s 2-1-1 Helpline

The first all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX built – the quickest, fastest and most powerful truck ever – sold for $410,000 at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction on Friday, March 26. The United Way for Southeast Michigan’s 2-1-1 helpline, which provides services to veterans and their families, receives all proceeds raised from the auction.

“When Ram 1500 TRX VIN 001 rolled off the assembly line, it instantly became an incredibly exciting one-of-a-kind collectible truck, and that was reflected by the winning bid,” said Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. “More importantly, we’re thrilled that the first Ram 1500 TRX raised significant funds that will go directly to the United Way for Southeast Michigan’s 2-1-1 helpline to provide services to veterans and their families.”

Ram 1500 TRX VIN 001 auctioned at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale is one of 702 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition models. Commemorating the most powerful truck with 702 horsepower straight from the factory, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition is limited to 702 units – and sold out in less than three hours.

“Ram continues to honor all of those who serve or have served in the United States armed forces with distinction through our ‘Built to Serve’ editions,” Koval added. “For Ram truck owners, whether military or civilian, ‘Built to Serve’ is a maxim that they can be proud to stand behind. This auction is another way we can honor our veterans by supporting them when they come home.”

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX VIN 001 winning bid included a unique authentication kit that includes a presentation box with a bound book custom-developed by the Ram brand team, which highlights the vehicle’s design development, exclusive photos and video, a speed-form model and a Ram truck cover developed by the vehicle’s design team.

Production of the all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX began at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (SHAP) in Sterling Heights, Michigan, in December.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition

The Ram 1500 TRX VIN 001 auctioned at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale is one of 702 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition models. A nod to the most powerful truck’s 702 horsepower, the 2021 1500 TRX Launch Edition is limited to 702 units – and sold out (other than VIN 001) in less than three hours. The Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition is visually distinguished by its exclusive Anvil Gray paint, and inside, each truck features a special red and brushed-aluminum center console badge identifying it as a limited-edition TRX model.

The Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition package is coupled with the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group, adding carbon fiber interior trim, color accent package, heads-up display, beadlock-capable wheels, 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, advanced safety group, hood and bodyside graphics. Additionally, Ram 1500 TRX VIN 001 includes other optional equipment, such as RamBar by Mopar, rock rails by Mopar, bed-mounted tire carrier by Mopar, Trailer Tow Group and Trailer Reverse Steering Control.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX

The new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the apex predator of the truck world and cements Ram Truck as North America’s off-road truck leader. Designed bolt by bolt to significantly outperform every other truck straight from the factory, the Ram 1500 TRX has been tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme durability. Class-leading, uncompromising performance in the harshest environments is achieved in part through the 702-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® V-8 engine. Stratospheric power delivers a new level of performance: 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 4.5 seconds, the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds at 108 mph and a top speed 118 mph. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX has been rigorously tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme capability and durability on its way to being the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced half-ton pickup truck in the world.

The Ram 1500 TRX builds on everything the award-winning Ram 1500 lineup delivers – including world-class luxurious interiors with premium materials and incredible attention to detail, segment-leading ride-quality and comfort, and a superior level of refinement and sophistication – and raises the no-compromise benchmark for power, performance, durability, technology and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup.

Class-leading ride and handling are accomplished via an all-new custom suspension composed of the highest possible quality components and tuning geared towards high-speed desert runs, producing even more capability on the street or in the desert. The Ram 1500 TRX boasts a ground clearance of 11.8 inches due in part to a 2-inch ride height increase when compared with the rest of the Ram 1500 lineup, along with aggressive 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory All-Terrain 325/65/R18 tires. This combination enables TRX to clear surface obstacles easily and at high speeds.

A luxurious and spacious interior offers authentic, premium materials, colors and textures, including hand-wrapped leather instrument panels for unexpected luxury throughout. As a segment disrupter, the standard Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the segment in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views, and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L and Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the first vehicle to include the new Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking.

United Way for Southeastern Michigan’s 2-1-1 helpline

United Way for Southeastern Michigan is committed to working with households and families in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, with a goal to create stable households and help children thrive by providing resources around basic needs, early and K-12 education, digital inclusion, and wraparound services. United Way for Southeastern Michigan’s 2-1-1 call center is the largest in the state, covering Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Lapeer, Monroe and Washtenaw counties. The 2-1-1 community care advocates provide free, confidential and personalized help to callers. 2-1-1 has access to a statewide database of more than 30,000 resources that are continually updated. It includes everything from food pantries and emergency shelters to education and COVID-19 resources.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500, America’s most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, achieves an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Contact US

E-mail: [email protected]

Address: 348 Pinnickinnick Street Newark, NJ, 07102

Phone No: (254) 221-8141

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/