Research SCP Marketreseach center for the further development of green hydrogen energy in China. The center will develop hydrogen fuel cells using PEM technology

Dalian Institute of Physical Chemistryat the Chinese Academy of Sciences (“Dalian Institute”). Together, on March 4, they began construction of a research and development center for the development of hydrogen fuel cells using PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) technology. development and production of modular equipment for the production of hydrogen fuel cells with PEM technology with a power in the order of megawatts, including related systems.This step is a significant step forward for Shanghai Electric in the field of hydrogen energy.

As one of China’s largest manufacturers of energy equipment, Shanghai Electric is at the forefront of green hydrogen energy development as part of China’s clean energy policy. The plans of the 14th Five-Year Plan, in which hydrogen plays a very important and crucial role, were actively discussed at both of this year’s plenary sessions. Due to government support and the great interest of the industrial sector, 2021 is year zero for hydrogen energy.

Currently, Shanghai Electric and the Dalian Institute have entered into a preliminary agreement for the development of new energy sources and the production of hydrogen by electrolysis of water. As part of the collaboration, the two organizations will explore the further potential of hydrogen production using PEM technology, seek to accelerate the development of new products based on this technology, and support industrial applications and various scenarios for the use of this technology. In addition, both organizations will work with the entire energy supply chain to accelerate the introduction of these technologies into individual industries.

Hydrogen energy has the greatest potential of all currently available pure forms of energy, and the key to its wider application lies in hydrogen production. At present, hydrogen is obtained mainly from fossil fuels, as a by-product from some industrial treatment technologies and also by electrolysis of water. However, these practices are associated with significant carbon emissions. The rapid development of hydrogen production by electrolysis of water via PEM in recent years makes it possible to achieve zero emissions using existing technologies and thus represents a truly clean, green source of energy. And hydrogen will play an important and crucial role in meeting China’s carbon neutral goals.

The market potential for hydrogen production by water electrolysis is huge. Forecasts suggest that by 2050, the share of hydrogen energy in the Chinese market will reach about 10%, with annual demand reaching up to 60 million tons, which is in money of more than 10 trillion Chinese yuan. The International Energy Agency (IEA) issued a report in June 2020 entitled The Hydrogen: Tracking Energy Integration, which states that the total number of energy projects using hydrogen from water electrolysis is growing rapidly. While in 2010 the total installed capacity of hydrogen energy projects was 1 MW, in 2019 it was already more than 25 MW. Hydrogen has the potential to become alongside natural gas and become an energy source, which will play an important role in international trade and may even one day replace natural gas. In PwC’s 2020 report The Dawn of Green Hydrogen, the consulting company predicts that hydrogen production will reach 530 million tons by the middle of the century.

Shanghai Electric has focused on hydrogen energy years ago, given the enormous growth potential of this technology in the future and also because it can enter the market for powertrains for new vehicles. In 2016, Shanghai Electric’s Central Research Institute began investing in key fuel cell development systems and fuel storage technologies. In 2020, Shanghai Electric developed its own 66 kW fuel cell engine and, according to tests conducted by the National Motor Vehicle Product Quality Inspection Center, is capable of starting at temperatures down to -30 ° C. This engine uses a hydrogen distribution system developed by Shanghai Electric,

Hand in hand with the development of technology, hydrogen is now increasingly gaining ground in various industries. Shanghai Electric is taking this opportunity to grow further and move to clean, green energy. To this end, Shanghai Electric established a special hydrogen energy division in 2020 to accelerate the promotion of hydrogen as a clean energy source.

As one of the largest manufacturers of energy equipment in China, Shanghai Electric seeks to accelerate the development and promotion of new energy sources, leveraging its capabilities in project management, marketing, investment and financing, purchasing and construction. The company stands on solid foundations and manages the entire supply chain from energy production to chemical metallurgy. Shanghai Electric’s experience also helps it to enter hydrogen production.

Shanghai Electric is currently implementing several demonstration energy projects based on the use of hydrogen energy, in particular at the Ning-tung Pa-se base, which is one of four Chinese bases where modern chemical projects are being implemented. One of the energy projects underway at Ning-tung Pa-se is the “project for the production and storage of hydrogen for energy purposes”, which shows the production of energy from renewable sources, its storage, hydrogen production by electrolysis and the entire industrial chain of green chemistry. / metallurgy.

In December 2020, Shanghai Electric signed a co-operation agreement for the implementation of a “hydrogen production and storage project” at the Otog Front Banner in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. will become a huge energy base to help the region ensure a reliable supply of refrigerants, heat, electricity, steam and hydrogen.

