SCP Marketreseach New Voyager Labs Partners with Microsoft to Deliver SaaS AI Investigation Platforms to Boost Public Safety oyager Labs is transforming the way public safety agencies deal with fraud, terrorism, trafficking, and other threats. Leveraging Microsoft Azure infrastructure and data services with its own AI technology, Voyager Labs enables investigators to automatically discover all relevant entities and their context, and guide the next stage of the investigation. just a click away.

“We are extremely proud that the Voyager Labs suite of solutions, including VoyagerInsights, the new forensic platform, is now also available on Microsoft Azure,” said Avi Korenblum , Managing Director of Voyager Labs. “Using our advanced cloud-based artificial intelligence solutions, we have made a rapid leap in the development of our platforms in the sphere of AI investigations, providing customers around the world with the opportunity to ” successfully mitigate new threats and fulfill their commitment to public safety. ”

“Law enforcement and intelligence agencies are increasingly relying on AI solutions to deal with today’s sophisticated types of threats and the unprecedented amount of data concerning each investigation. Partners such as Voyager Labs, which have developed AI-powered SaaS platforms, are a prime example for this type of solution, ”said Kirk Arthur , senior director, WW Public Safety & Justice at Microsoft Corp.

Voyager Labs has also achieved co-sell ready status under the Microsoft One Commercial Partner program, which allows the company to work with Microsoft’s global sales teams in 170 countries to jointly deliver its solutions. AI investigation to Microsoft customers.

About Voyager Labs

Voyager Labs enables organizations around the world to gain in-depth survey insights, easily analyze massive amounts of complex and unstructured data, and understand content, human interactions and connections.

