SCP Marketreseach for the Treatment of Pediatric Patients with Moderate to Severe Ulcerative Colitis

SAO PAULO, March 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV ) announces that ANVISA – National Health Surveillance Agency has approved HUMIRA ® (adalimumab) for the treatment of moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis or ulcerative colitis in pediatric patients (from six years old) who showed an inadequate response to conventional therapy, including corticosteroids and / or 6-mercaptopurine or azathioprine, or who are intolerant or have medical contraindications for these therapies 1 . With this approval, HUMIRA ® is the first subcutaneous anti-TNF therapy option for pediatric ulcerative colitis 1. The medicine is administered under medical prescription after evaluation of the patient by the health professional. The approval was published in the Federal Official Gazette ( DOU) of February 22, 2021 8 .

“This approval represents an important milestone for pediatric patients with ulcerative colitis and their caregivers, who generally have a challenge in controlling this chronic condition, as pediatric patients tend to have the disease in a more extensive form,” said Marco Paschoalin, Director Doctor, AbbVie Brasil.

The Phase 3 ENVISION I study demonstrated that HUMIRA ® achieved the clinical remission goals proposed at week 8 and, among those who responded at week 8, clinical remission at 52 weeks 1,2 , by pre-established criteria.

In this study, 93 children were included and, of these 77, they were randomized to receive a high dose of induction or standard dose of induction 1,2 . The remaining 16 children received a high dose of induction, in an open protocol 1,2 . Among the 77 children who received high-dose induction therapy or standard dose anonymously, the results indicated that 60 percent and 43 percent of patients who received HUMIRA ® , respectively, achieved clinical remission at week 8 1,2 .

Ulcerative colitis is characterized by inflammation of the large intestine, with symptoms ranging from mild to severe in urgency and bowel incontinence, as well as weight loss and fatigue. 4,5 It is a chronic condition that is not adequately controlled in many patients, which indicates the need for more treatment options 4,5,6 .

“The signs and symptoms of ulcerative colitis, including mild to severe intestinal urgency and bowel incontinence, make it difficult to maintain a routine, especially for children,” said Nicholas Croft , Professor of Clinical Pediatric Gastroenterology at the Center for Immunobiology, Blizard Institute – Barts and London School of Medicine, Queen Mary University of London and The Royal London Children’s Hospital, Barts Health NHS Trust, London, UK, and principal investigator in the Phase 3 study. “In the ENVISION I study, pediatric patients responded to HUMIRA ® already in week 8 and many maintained remission and response in the one-year analysis. ” These results show that HUMIRA ® has the potential to help pediatric patients and their caregivers to control the disease “.

In the ENVISION I study, no new safety signs were observed for HUMIRA ® . 1,2 Over any exposure to HUMIRA ® in the study, 23 percent of patients experienced a serious adverse event 1,2 . The most frequently reported adverse events resulting from treatment (greater than or equal to 5 percent), during induction and maintenance periods, were headache and ulcerative colitis 1,2 . No deaths, neoplasms, active tuberculosis or demyelinating disease were observed in this study 1,2 .

About Phase 3 Study ENVISION I 2.7

ENVISION I is a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, multicentre study designed to assess the effectiveness, safety and pharmacokinetic aspects of HUMIRA ® in pediatric patients (between four and 17 years old) with ulcerative colitis (defined by evaluation criteria, with endoscopic confirmation).

More information about the clinical study can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT02065557).

About HUMIRA ® (adalimumab)

HUMIRA ® is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis or ulcerative colitis in pediatric patients (from the age of six) who have shown an inadequate response to conventional therapy, including corticosteroids and / or 6-mercaptopurine or azathioprine, or who are intolerant or have medical contraindications for these therapies.

About AbbVie in Gastroenterology

AbbVie has been focusing on improving gastroenterology care for over 10 years. With a robust program of clinical studies in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), we are committed to cutting edge research to lead to discoveries and development in Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. By innovating, learning and adapting, AbbVie aspires to eliminate the burden of IBD and have a positive long-term impact on the lives of people with IBD. For more information about AbbVie in gastroenterology, visit

https://www.abbvie.com/our-science/therapeutic-focus-areas/immunology/immunology-focus-areas/gastroenterology.html .

About AbbVie

AbbVie’s mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve today’s most serious health issues and face the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to make a notable impact on people’s lives in several therapeutic areas: Immunology, Oncology, Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Virology, Women’s Health and Gastroenterology, in addition to Allergan Aesthetics’ products and services. For more information, visit www.abbvie.com.br . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

In Brazil, AbbVie started operating in early 2014. Its local business units include Immunology, Oncology, Neonatology, Virology, Ophthalmology, in addition to Allergan Aesthetics products and services. AbbVie conducts more than 64 clinical studies in Immunology, Oncology and Virology, involving more than 800 Brazilian patients and 200 teams and research centers across the country.

