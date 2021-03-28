SCP Marketreseach and Power-On-Demand Announce Partnership to Deliver Combined Power-Water Solutions to the Energy Industry

The Power-Water solution addresses the need for more economical and environmentally sustainable field operations. Oilfield operators have long recognized the many benefits of electrification of their field operations. Onsite micro-grids use clean-burning natural gas, as well as flare gas which is otherwise being wasted, to lower cost, lower emissions and provide reliable power for electrically driven equipment. Hybrid micro-grids that include battery/energy storage increase the hours of available power and are becoming the standard.

Operators continue to face challenges with flowback and produced water management. They seek cost-effective alternatives that can reduce the reliance on saltwater disposal wells. The costs of water treatment and disposal for producers in an environment of lean margins demands that water management cost and environmental focus are among the highest concerns.

Power-On-Demand provides a cogeneration solution for oilfield operators that combines a gas turbine with Heartland’s proven Produced Water Concentrator, which uses the turbine exhaust for thermal evaporation of produced water. Heartland calls this solution CoVAP™, or Cogeneration for Wastewater Evaporation. This mobile/modular solution can be quickly deployed, meet the power needs of a frack field, and reduce the volume of produced water to be managed through evaporation.

Pat Bond, President and COO of POD, commented, “Acting together, Heartland and POD can solve multiple problems for operators with one simple proven solution: operators save cost and increase reliability through electrification, and they treat, reuse and dispose of produced water on-site using heat exhaust from those electrification engines.”

The benefits of a combined Power-Water solution are significant. Economics are improved for both power generation and water treatment. Cheap or free thermal energy, low cost power, reliable electrical equipment, and on-site disposal all drive a compelling economic value proposition. However, just as important as economic benefits are the sustainability improvements that can be achieved. Conversion from inefficient diesel or field gas motors to electrically driven systems reduces GHG emissions. Beneficial use of otherwise wasted flare gas or engine exhaust for evaporation improves system efficiency and reduces emissions. On-site produced water volume reduction and re-use takes trucks off the road, a major ESG and HSG (Health, Safety, Environment) initiative for the industry.

Says Heartland’s CEO Earl Jones, “As the industry moves to electrically-driven equipment for field operations, cogeneration is a clear, logical extension. Using turbine exhaust beneficially for produced water evaporation improves energy efficiency, reduces produced water volumes, takes trucks off the road, and ultimately, reduces costs. Solutions that are better for the environment that also reduce cost … that’s impact.”

About Power-On-Demand

Power-On-Demand provides quick-deployment mobile and modular Gas Turbine based power generation equipment. We convert your Capex into an Opex, providing power as a service. We design, build and operate power plants for all segments of Oil & Gas, including drilling, well completion, production and midstream. Our expertise in fuel gas conditioning can prioritize the use of stranded and flare gas. We also serve the combined heat and power (CHP) needs of our industrial customers, including greenhouses, with medium, long term and permanent power plants in your facilities. We are flexible and can provide a variety of technical solutions with the goal of reliable electricity for as long as you need. For more information visit www.pod-llc.com

Inquiries and questions about POD should be sent to: Pat Bond, President and COO at [email protected]

About Heartland Water Technology

Heartland Water Technology, Inc. (www.heartlandtech.com) develops innovative solutions for treating the world’s most challenging wastewaters. Its proprietary direct contact wastewater evaporation solution, the Heartland Concentrator™, has a proven track record of successfully treating a wide range of industrial wastewaters. Heartland has delivered its simple, robust, reliable and cost-effective technology to industrial and municipal customers from Virginia to Alaska. Heartland’s proprietary and patented CoVAP™ configuration for using exhaust heat from power generation equipment drives down operating costs and consistently delivers the lowest life-cycle cost to treat.

