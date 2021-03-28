(SCP) partners with Microsoft to provide AI SaaS investigation platforms to strengthen public SCP Marketreseach

Voyager Labs is changing the way public safety agencies address fraud, terror, human trafficking, and other threats. By using the Microsoft Azure infrastructure and data services with its own AI technology, Voyager Labs enables investigators to automatically uncover all relevant entities and their context and to control the next investigation step at the push of a button.

“We are very proud that the Voyager Labs solution suite with the new examination platform VoyagerInsights is now also available on Microsoft Azure”, says Avi Korenblum , Chief Executive Officer of Voyager Labs Based on leading cloud technology, we have made a rapid leap forward in our AI discovery platforms, offering customers around the world the ability to successfully mitigate new threats and fulfill their public safety obligations. ”

“Law enforcement and intelligence agencies are increasingly using AI to keep up with today’s sophisticated types of threats and the unprecedented amount of data on every investigation. Partners like Voyager Labs, who have developed AI-based SaaS platforms, are a great example of these types of solutions, “said Kirk Arthur , senior director, WW Public Safety & Justice at Microsoft Corp.

Voyager Labs also achieved Co-Sell Ready status under the Microsoft One Commercial Partner program, which enables the company to work with Microsoft’s global sales teams in 170 countries to jointly offer its AI research solutions to Microsoft customers .

About Voyager Labs

Voyager Labs enables companies worldwide to gain deep investigative insights, easily analyze large amounts of complex, unstructured data, and understand content, human interactions and connections.

More information is available at www.voyagerlabs.co

