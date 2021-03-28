2020 New Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval for the IND for AT 100 in Premature Infants at Risk for Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of biologics to break the cycle of injury and inflammation in patients with respiratory and inflammatory diseases, announced today that The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted an application for an Investigational New Drug (IND) for the development of AT-100 (rhSP-D) as a preventive treatment for the severe respiratory disease BPD in very preterm infants Has.

Airway will initiate a Phase Ib randomized clinical trial to confirm the feasibility of intra-tracheal administration of AT-100 and its beneficial safety and tolerability profile. The Phase Ib study will be followed by a randomized registration study, the preliminary results of which are expected in the second half of 2023.

“Premature babies with BPD have higher mortality rates, and those who survive have lifelong chronic consequences. In the absence of any approved treatments for BPD, AT-100 has the potential to reduce the incidence and severity of BPD, its associated short and long-term consequences, and ultimately improve the survival of these vulnerable patients, “said Dr. Marc Salzberg , CEO of Airway . “We are excited to bring this new therapy to the clinic, which has the potential to bring novel therapies to patients who urgently need new treatment options.”

AT- 100 is a novel human recombinant protein – an altered version of an endogenous protein – that has been shown in preclinical studies to reduce inflammation and infection caused by mechanical ventilation and oxygen assistance in very premature infants, and ultimately the occurrence of Lung damage decreased.

Very premature infants whose lungs are not fully developed must be intubated and ventilated to allow breathing. Although mechanical ventilation is life sustaining, it can damage delicate lung tissue and cause inflammation and infection that can halt lung development and eventually lead to BPD.

Airway has filed another IND application with the FDA for AT-100 for the treatment of COVID-19. In addition to its anti-inflammatory properties, preclinical studies of AT-100 have shown the potential to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication and promote virus elimination. AT-100 can also reduce secondary infections in mechanically ventilated COVID-19 patients. This multidimensional approach is what sets AT-100 apart from other COVID-19 treatments in development.

Information on AT-100

AT 100a novel recombinant human protein rhSP-D, an altered version of an endogenous protein that reduces inflammation and infection in the body while modulating the immune response to break the cycle of injury and inflammation. Airway is focused on the advancement of AT-100 for the prevention of BPD in very premature babies and as therapy for seriously ill COVID-19 patients. The anti-inflammatory and anti-infectious properties of AT-100 also make it a potential treatment for other respiratory diseases such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and non-lung inflammatory diseases. The FDA and the European Medicines Agency have granted AT-100 the Orphan Drug Designation.

About Airway Therapeutics

Airway Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of biologics to break the cycle of injury and inflammation in patients with respiratory and inflammatory diseases, starting with the most vulnerable populations. The company is developing the novel recombinant human protein rhSP-D, a modified version of an endogenous protein that reduces inflammation and infection in the body while modulating the immune response. AT- 100 is Airway’s first development candidate for the prevention of BPD in very premature infants and for the treatment of COVID-19 in critically ill, mechanically ventilated patients. To learn more,

