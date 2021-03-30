$350M U.S. Navy IDIQ to Develop ISR Systems From Seabed to Spac SCP Marketreseach

Peraton will leverage its 30 years of experience supporting NIWC Pacific’s various unmanned systems programs — including the operations, maintence, sustainment, integration, and software development of those systems — to bring increased autonomy and integration of advanced technology to counter the evolving threats faced by the U.S. Navy.

NIWC Pacific provides technological and engineering support critical to information warfare for the Navy, as well as for Marine Corps, Air Force, Army and Coast Guard programs. Systems development and support includes basic research and prototype development through systems engineering, and integration to life cycle support of fielded systems.

“We are proud to continue our long-time partnership with Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific. Peraton’s extensive unmanned systems experience and mission-driven workforce—now paired with Peraton Remotec’s manufacturing facilities—position us to help support critical Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance missions,” said John Coleman, President, Global Defense & Security sector. “Together, we will help address the Navy’s most challenging problems and push the limits of artificial intelligence and machine learning to do what’s never been done before.”

Peraton is looking forward to competing on task orders where Peraton will partner with NIWC Pacific to rapidly prototype, integrate, develop, and produce systems that will be valuable, robust and reliable to aid in the warfighters’ ability to perform ISR and IO missions from the seabed to space.

Peraton continues to make investments in research and development, as well as software development, to stay at the cutting edge of technical advancements.

