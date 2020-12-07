December 7, 2020

Murphy's Hockey Law

Watch Washington vs Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 Live Streams Free NFL Reddit MNF In HD

2 min read
1 hour ago David lee
Washington vs Pittsburgh Steelers Live

Watch Steelers vs. The Washington Football Team: TV channel, live stream info, start time .How to watch Steelers vs. Football Team football game

 

Who’s Playing

Washington @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Washington 4-7; Pittsburgh 11-0

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Washington Football Team at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh is looking to extend their current 11-game winning streak.

The Steelers didn’t have too much breathing room in their contest with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 19-14 win. No one had a standout game offensively for Pittsburgh, but they got scores from CB Joe Haden and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. QB Ben Roethlisberger ended up with a passer rating of 116.90.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Washington has finally found some success away from home. They blew past the Dallas Cowboys 41-16 last week. That looming 25-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Washington yet this year. RB Antonio Gibson had a stellar game for Washington as he rushed for three TDs and 115 yards on 20 carries.

Washington’s defense was a presence as well, as it got past Dallas’ offensive line to sack QB Andy Dalton four times for a total loss of 28 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

The wins brought Pittsburgh up to 11-0 and Washington to 4-7. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Pittsburgh enters the game with only 22 touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the league. As for Washington, they come into the matchup boasting the fewest passing yards allowed per game in the NFL at 217.4.

How To Watch

  • When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET
  • Where: Heinz Field — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: FOX

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

  • Sep 12, 2016 – Pittsburgh 38 vs. Washington 16

More Stories

3 min read

COVID-19 impact on Proteomics Instrument Market Opportunity Assessment 2020-2025 Growing with Major Key Player AB Sciex (Danaher), Agilent Technologies, Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters Corporation, etc

5 seconds ago husain
3 min read

Non-alcoholic RTD Beverages Market Strategies and Insight Driven Transformation 2019-2025

26 seconds ago vasudeo
2 min read

Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2025

39 seconds ago anita

You may have missed

5 min read

Global APP Store Monetisation Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR By 2026: Apple, Tencent, Alibaba, 360, Google etc.

1 second ago anita_adroit
9 min read

LED Lighting Optics Market Trend, Future Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2026 | Key Players: Dialight, Ledil, Carclo Optics, Khatod Optoelectronic Srl, Gaggione, Auer Lighting GmbH, Fraen, Polymer Optics, DBM Optix, Link Optics

1 second ago hitesh
3 min read

COVID-19 impact on Proteomics Instrument Market Opportunity Assessment 2020-2025 Growing with Major Key Player AB Sciex (Danaher), Agilent Technologies, Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters Corporation, etc

5 seconds ago husain
4 min read

Global 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR By 2026: Qualtrics, SVI, Raw Media Group, Performly, Spidergap etc.

11 seconds ago anita_adroit