Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Chemical Injection Skids Market

Global Chemical Injection Skids Market: Overview

Chemical injection skids are specialized piping arrangements which are generally used in the oil & gas industry. These are designed to inject chemicals including hydrochloric acid and corrosion inhibitors. The skid structure provides major structure for the system and is created and designed to protect the system. The chemical injection skids are made from structural steel. Demand for modular integrated chemical injection skids is rising due to characteristics such as cost effectiveness, space efficiency, fast fabrication process, and installation processes. Components of a chemical injection skid include cover, access fitting body, plug assembly, service valve, and retrieval tool.

Demand for chemical injection skids is rising due to reduce corrosion and formation of deposits such as wax, scales and foam in the chemical systems. Recent advancements in the renewable energy sector are anticipated to augment the chemical injection skids market in the next few years. According to the International Energy Agency, global demand for natural gas is expected to increase by 1.6% annually in the next few years. This is anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period. Rise in demand for fossil fuels in the chemical industry is estimated to drive the chemical injection skids market. However, implementation of regulations related to coal gas exploration and production activities is projected to restrain the market in the near future.

Global Chemical Injection Skids Market: Key Segments

In terms of function, the global chemical injection skids market can be classified into antifoam, corrosion, de-emulsifying, and scale. Based on application, the market can be categorized into petrochemicals, chemicals, energy & power, oil & gas, and water treatment. In terms of design type, the chemical injection skids market can be segmented into flanged, buttweld, flareweld, and plug. Demand for lareweld chemical injection skids is high, as they have a reinforced welding neck and possesses a specific radius.

Global Chemical Injection Skids Market: Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global chemical injection skids market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is a key region of the global market. Rise in active gas exploration activities, especially through unconventional methods, is boosting the chemical injection skid market in the region. Australia is a key country for the chemical injection skids market in Asia Pacific. Many manufacturers of chemical injection skids expand towards the emerging economies for strengthening their market position in these regions. The oil & gas sector in the country has expanded rapidly and created valuable jobs over the last few years. Australia has made progress in the power generation sector.

The market in China is projected to expand significantly in the next few years. Increase in active gas exploration activities in Eastern Europe is anticipated to propel the chemical injection skid market in Europe. Countries in Latin America such as Brazil and Mexico have initiated offshore development activities. This is estimated to boost the chemical injection skids market in the region. Presence of oil reserves and oil companies in Middle East & Africa is likely to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period. Progress made in the petrochemical and oil & gas industries along with the technological advancements are likely to enhance the demand for chemical injection skids market in the region.

Global Chemical Injection Skids Market:

Key players operating in the global chemical injection skids market include SPX FLOW, SUEZ, Emerson, AES Arabia Ltd, and Carotek, Inc.

