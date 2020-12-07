Refrigerated Display Cases (RDC) Glasses Market 2020: Development Strategy, Key Players Analysis, Future Trends and Outlook 2025

As per the estimations of this report, the global market for refrigerated display case glasses is likely to rise substantially at a CAGR of 5.70% during the period from 2017 to 2025 and attain a value of 187,525 mn sq. mtr by the end of the period of the forecast. Owing to their efficiency, double glazed glasses are witnessing significantly high demand and the trend is likely to remain so over the next few years.

In terms of the region, Asia Pacific leads the worldwide market for refrigerated display case glasses, thanks to the significant increase in the retail and food processing industry, augmenting the sales of refrigerated display case glasses in this region. The scenario is likely to remain so in the years to come, notes the research study.

“The increasing usage of refrigerated display cases as cooling equipment in a number of industries, such as bakery, meat, pharmaceuticals, and hospitality, is fueling the demand for RDC glasses across the world,” says a TMR analyst. The rising demand for storage units, thanks to a proliferating dairy and ice cream, meat and seafood, and other frozen food supply chains, is also instrumental in the significant growth of the global market for RDC glasses.

Going forward, the market is likely to gain from the technological advancements, leading to sophisticated refrigeration products, in the years to come, states the research report.

High Price Associated to RDC Glasses to Hamper Market

Overall, the future of the global market for refrigerated display case glasses looks bright; however, the high price associated with them is anticipated to hamper the growth of this market over the next few years. Nonetheless, the advent of anti-reflective and low emission coatings is likely to drive this market substantially in the near future. The market will also benefit from the increasing usage of insulating glass units, specially designed to keep the refrigeration units cools and effective, in the near future, reports the market study.

The global refrigerated display cases (RDC) glasses market can be segmented based on different parameters. Depending upon the type of design, for example, the market can be split into single glazed glass and double glazed glass. While the single glazed glass is made from a single pane of glass, the double glazed glasses are made from two separate pieces of glass, separated by a vacuum, which acts as an insulative barrier.

Because of the vacuum space in-between, the double glazed glasses are 80% to 100 % more efficient than single glazed glasses. This also accounts for their greater uptake and larger share in the market. The double glazed glasses are projected to maintain their leading share in the years ahead as well on the back of solid demand from different industries.

The review is based on a report by Transparency Market Research, titled “Refrigerated Display Cases (RDC) Glasses Market (Design – Single Glass and Double Glass) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017–2025.”