Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Polymers Market

Construction Polymers Market: Overview

Construction industry are a high growth area for polymer manufacturers. The expanding array of new materials in the construction polymers market is testimony to the substantial potential. A wide assortment of materials are used in flooring, windows, cladding, pipes, membranes, seals, and insulation. Advances have been made in the chemistries of the chief types of polymers including epoxy resins, polystyrene, polycarbonate, polyethylene, and polypropylene. Construction companies have been harnessing the characteristics of construction polymers in commercial structural applications, a key revenue area in the construction polymers market. End users benefit from the advances in properties such as flexibility, adhesion to substrates, durability, and water resistance.

Key applications in the construction polymers market are walls floorings, piping, windows, and roofs. The study offers critical assessment of key growth dynamics, drivers and restraints, promising product development initiatives in recent years, and an analysis of the factors affecting the competitive scenario.

Construction Polymers Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments

Several companies in the construction polymers market are geared toward engineering specialty copolymers to meet wide range of demand of end-use industries. Some of the prominent players are aiming at develop raw material that can be used in the formulation of high-end superplasticizers. Several players in order to gain competitive edge over others in the construction polymers market are leaning on introducing water-borne polymer products that can meet the demanding conditions of the construction industry. Polymer manufacturers are resin specialist manufacturers are entering the construction polymer in a big way, and have been focused on expanding their footprints especially in developing economies.

Some of the key players in the construction polymers market are:

Construction Polymers Market: Key Trends

The construction polymers market is witnessing strides on the back of the growing demand in various types of construction projects around the world. Advances made in the polymer science has enabled manufacturers to increase the longevity of buildings. Aging infrastructures in developing economies have emerged as new revenue stream in the construction polymers market. The growing presence of specialty chemical manufacturers fuels the array of products in the construction polymers market. Further, growing use of construction polymers in waterproofing applications ,and the demand for cement admixtures and asphalt modifiers is boosting prospects. Moreover, substantial uptake has been seen in road construction.

Rise in government spending on infrastructural development projects has bolstered the growth of the construction polymers market. Further, they are getting into private-public models to accelerate these projects, thereby reinforcing the demand in the emerging markets. Growing use of admixtures for construction materials has also spurred the application of construction polymers.

Construction Polymers Market: Regional Analysis

The major part of the global construction polymers opportunities are spread over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Sizable revenue streams have been witnessed in Asia Pacific. North America has also been a promising market. Its strides have been fueled by intense research and development materials on specialty chemicals for use in construction industry. Players in the regional market have long been focusing on the commercialization of novel materials that can act as synthetic emulsion polymers. This helps them meet a wide range of challenging requirements in the construction industry. This has also cemented the prospects of North America in the construction polymers market.

Particularly in Asia Pacific, emerging economies are witnessing rise in construction activities and renovation projects. This has been fueled the business propositions for various specialty chemicals manufacturers in the regional market. Also, the opportunities in the Latin America and the Middle East markets are expected to rise at promising pace in coming years.

