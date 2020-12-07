Demand for Aluminum Foam Market Set for Stupendous Growth in and Post 2030, Buoyed by the Global COVID-19 Pandemic

A recent market report published by FMI on the aluminum foam market provides global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & forecast for 2020-2030. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the aluminum foam market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Taxonomy

The global aluminum foam market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

By Product Type Open Cell Foam

Closed Cell Foam

Others By Application Type Energy Absorber

Heat Exchanger

Damping Structures

Filtration

Insulation

Others By End-Use Industry Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Building & Construction

Chemical

Other Industrial Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the aluminum foam market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominant segments in the global aluminum foam market, along with key facts about aluminum foam market. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the aluminum foam market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about aluminum foam market present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers to understand the scope of the aluminum foam market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

Key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period on the aluminum foam market have been mentioned in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes factors that have emerged as key success factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Aluminum Foam Market Demand Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast, 2020–2030

This section explains the global market volume (tonnes) analysis and forecast for the aluminum foam market between the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical aluminum foam market, along with Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 06 – Global Aluminum Foam Market – Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of aluminum foam market in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Global Aluminum Foam Market Demand (Value in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast, 2020–2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the aluminum foam market between the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical aluminum foam market, along with y-o-y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030) and opportunity analysis for the future.

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key forecast factors that are expected to influence the growth of aluminum foam market over the forecast period. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the aluminum foam market, which include the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends. This section also includes value chain analysis.

Chapter 09 – Impact of COVID-19

This section includes a comprehensive study of impact of COVID-19 on the global aluminum foam market.

Chapter 10 – Global Aluminum Foam Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Product Type

Based on product type, the aluminum foam market is segmented into open cell foam, closed cell foam and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 11 – Global Aluminum Foam Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Application Type

Based on application type, the aluminum foam market is segmented as energy absorber, heat exchanger, damping structures, filtration, insulation and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 12 – Global Aluminum Foam Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By End-Use Industry

Based on end-use industry, the aluminum foam market is segmented as automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, building & construction, chemical and other industrial. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 13 – Global Aluminum Foam Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the aluminum foam market is expected to grow across various geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), East Asia, South Asia and Oceania.

Chapter 14 – North America Aluminum Foam Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of the North America aluminum foam market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of aluminum foam market.

Chapter 15 – Latin America Aluminum Foam Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America Aluminum Foam market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the aluminum foam market in leading countries in Latin America such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 16 –Europe Aluminum Foam Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the aluminum foam market based on product type, application type and end-use industry in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX and Nordic, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – Middle East and Africa Aluminum Foam Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the aluminum foam market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, North Africa, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period 2020 – 2030.

Chapter 18 –East Asia Aluminum Foam Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the aluminum foam market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan and South Korea. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the aluminum foam market in East Asia.

Chapter 19 –South Asia Aluminum Foam Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the South Asia aluminum foam market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the aluminum foam market in leading countries such as India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Rest of South Asia.

Chapter 20 –Oceania Aluminum Foam Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

In this section, readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the Oceania aluminum foam market during the forecast period of 2020-2030. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the aluminum foam market in leading countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

Chapter 21 – Aluminum Foam Market Country-wise Analysis and Forecast

This chapter provides information about how the aluminum foam market will grow in various countries such as United States, Canada, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, South Africa, GCC Countries, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia and New Zealand across the regions during the forecast period 2020 – 2030.

Chapter 22 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the aluminum foam market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 23– Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the aluminum foam market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Beihai Composite Materials Co.,Ltd., Composite Materials Ltd., Cymat Technologies Ltd., American Elements Corporation, ERG Aerospace Corp., hollomet GmbH, Pohltec Metalfoam GmbH, VIM Technology Ltd, Nanoshel LLC, Aluinvent Ltd. and Havel metal foam GmbH.

Chapter 24– Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the aluminum foam market report.

Chapter 25 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the aluminum foam market.