Frozen Food Packaging Market to Face a Significant Slowdown in 2022, as COVID-19 Sets a Negative Tone for Investors

Frozen food products witness significant demand in the food and beverages industry attributed to growing preference for cooked and fresh food products. Surge in the number of working women and disposable income is further expected to impact growth of the global frozen food packaging market positively. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on providing enhanced packaging solutions for protective packaging of the frozen food products.

The report provides an in-depth insight on various important aspects of the global frozen food packaging market while offering critical analysis on the important segments, factors driving growth of the global market, growth patterns and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global frozen food market is expected to witness a moderate growth attributed to increasing demand for temperature controlled packaging.

Global Frozen Food Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

Growth of the global frozen food packaging market is mainly bound to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. The report reveals various factors that are expected to propel growth of the global market. The global market is significantly driven by enhanced packaging solutions that include temperature controlled and tamper-proof packaging solutions. As manufacturers prefer packages that protect the frozen food products from the extreme climatic conditions and moisture, demand for the frozen food packages are expected to rev up in the global market. Moreover, surge in demand delivery of the food services is further expected to impact growth of the global frozen food packaging market.

Bound to busy lifestyle, the customers mainly prefer ordering food products through the online portals. Growing need to deliver the frozen food products safely has led the manufacturers to integrate features that preserve and protect the quality of the food products. Surge in demand for ice-creams, bakery products, fruits and vegetables continue to rev up demand for the frozen food packages among the manufacturers. Attributed to such factor, the global frozen food packaging market is expected to witness significant growth.

Global Frozen Food Packaging Market: Segmentation

In the next section, the report highlights various segments in the global frozen food packaging market. The global frozen food packages market is segmented on the basis of packaging materials, packaging type, application type and region. The packaging material is segmented as paper & paperboard, plastic, metal and other packaging materials (wood, fiber and glass). On the basis of packaging type, the global frozen food packaging market is segmented as boxes & carton, bags & pouches, containers (plastic containers and metal cans), trays, films and wraps, bottles & jars and others (tubs, bowl and cups). Based on the application type, the global frozen food market is segmented as meat, poultry & seafood, ice cream, baked goods, fruit & vegetables and other application type.

On the basis of packaging materials, the plastic segment is expected to generate significant revenues in the global market. However, the paper & paperboard segment is expected to register a robust CAGR in the global frozen food packaging market. Based on the packaging type, the bags & pouches segment is expected to represent a significant growth in terms of revenue. Moreover, this segment will register an impressive CAGR growth in the global market. By application type, the frozen specialties segment is expected to register the highest CAGR. On the other hand, the meat, poultry and seafood market is expected generate significant revenues in the global market. Europe will continue to remain a leading market for the frozen food packaging products globally.

Global Frozen Food Packaging Market: Key Players

In the last section, the report highlights the major market players operating in the global frozen food packaging market. Key players in the global market of frozen food product are Ball Corporation, Amor Ltd., Crown Holding Inc., Bemis Company Inc., Pactiv LLC., International Paper Company, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Global Group Inc., Printpack Inc. and Huhtamaki Oyj.