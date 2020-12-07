Surface Protection Films Market to Suffer Slight Decline in 2030, Efforts to Mitigate Coronavirus-related Disruptions Ramp Up

In this report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 10-year forecast of the global surface protection films market between 2017 and 2027. The current study reveals the market dynamics in all seven regions that are expected to positively affect the current market environment and future scenario of the surface protection films market over the forecast period. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights into developments in the surface protection films market that are gradually helping transform global businesses associated with the same.

Report Structure

The report begins with an executive summary and market definitions of the various categories and their share in the surface protection films market. It is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global surface protection films market, which includes FMI analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends impacting revenue growth of the surface protection films market. Furthermore, to understand the popularity of the market segments, the attractiveness index and BPS analysis with elaborated insights on the same is provided, which will show the market’s attractiveness based on metrics such as CAGR and incremental opportunity. To showcase the performance of the surface protection films market in each country and region, BPS analysis and Y-o-Y growth analysis is also provided. The report further highlights the surface protection films adoption by region, and provides the market outlook for 2017–2027. The study investigates the Y-o-Y growth regionally, as well as analyses the drivers that influence the regional surface protection films market.

To ascertain the surface protection films market by thickness, base material, transparency, technology type, application, end use, and region, we have taken into account the revenue generated by various manufacturers. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated by value across the surface protection films market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the surface protection films market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis – based on supply side, downstream industry demand and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.

The surface protection films market segments by thickness, base material, transparency, technology type, application, end use, and region have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to overall market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the surface protection films market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective in the global surface protection films market. Further, to understand key market segments in terms of growth and adoption of surface protection films globally, Future Market Insights has developed the surface protection films market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

In the final section of the report, a dashboard view of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the global surface protection films market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the surface protection films market. Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments.

Market Segmentation

By Technology Type

Adhesion Lamination Dry Bond Lamination Wet Bond Lamination Energy Curable Adhesive Lamination Hot Melt Seal Coating Solventless Lamination Others

Co-extrusion Coating/Lamination

By Base Material Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane (PU)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others (Blended films, etc.)

By Transparency

Clear Transparent

Translucent

Colored/Tinted

Opaque

By Thickness

Up to 25 microns

25 to 50 microns

50 to 100 microns

100 to 150 microns

Above 150 microns

By Application Type

Metal Sheets

Glass and Mirrors

Pre-painted Surfaces

Plastic Sheets

PVC Profiles

Furniture Surfaces

Carpet Protection

Other Applications

By End Use

Construction and Interior

Electricals and Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

Key regions