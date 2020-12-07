Next Generation Sequencing Market Size, Share, Global Segmentation, Top Companies Overview, Growth

This high-end Next Generation Sequencing Market research report added to the ever-growing data archive also shares a versatile overview of the regional growth traits, significant growth milestones as well as significant technological disruptions, commercial collaborations as well as prominent drivers, restraints, threats, and significant retardants that eventually interfere with optimistic growth returns in global Next Generation Sequencing market.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation: By Type, Application and Region

Next Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market by Type:

By End-User, is segmented into:

Biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies

Clinics & hospitals

Academic institutes and research centers

Others

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market by Application:

By Application, is segmented into:

Animal & agricultural research

Drug discovery

Other diagnostic applications

Reproductive health diagnostics

Infectious disease diagnostics

Cancer diagnostics

Diagnostics

Others

By Technology, is segmented into:

Nanopore sequencing

Single-molecule real time sequencing

Ion semiconductor sequencing

Sequencing by synthesis

Others

By Product & Service, is segmented into:

Bioinformatics

NGS storage management & cloud computing solutions

NGS data analysis services

NGS data analysis workbenches & software

Sequencing services

De Novo and Whole genome sequencing

RNA sequencing

Custom Panels

Exome and Targeted Sequencing

Services for NGS platforms

NGS platforms

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences

ThermoFishcer Scientific

Illumina

Others

NGS consumables

Pre-sequencing products and services

Quality control

Target enrichment & library preparation

Size selection

A-tailing

End Repair and DNA fragmentation.

