Magnesium Metal Powder Market Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Application, Forecast – 2028

This FMI study offers a ten-year analysis and forecast of the global Magnesium Metal Powder market for the period between 2016 and 2026. The study considers 2015 as the base year, with market values estimated for the year 2016, and forecast developed for the duration of 2016 to 2026. Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) has been calculated from 2016 to 2026. The study covers various perspectives of the Magnesium Metal Powder market, including market dynamics, value chain, pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison, and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with segment level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global Magnesium Metal Powder market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2016 and 2026, in terms of value. Growing automotive industry, capacity expansion of crude steel production, and growth of the aviation industry of are some of the factors positively impacting the consumption of Magnesium Metal Powder in the global market.

The FMI report on the Magnesium Metal Powder market carefully analyses the market on a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of application. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on market updates, competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rates, and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders of the market.

Global Magnesium Metal Powder production capacity was pegged at around 1.9 million metric tonnes for 2015, while annual production of Magnesium Metal Powder was around a million metric tonnes in the same year. On the flipside, global aluminium production of Magnesium Metal Powder for 2015 stood at around 57 million metric tonnes. Of the overall global Magnesium Metal Powder production capacity, around 85% is concentrated in China, while the remainder is distributed in pockets across the globe. Thus, the current supply of Magnesium Metal Powder is characterised by an overdependence on Magnesium Metal Powder output from China. Also, there exists regulations on the import of Magnesium Metal Powder from China into the U.S. Moreover, there is only one Magnesium Metal Powder producer based in the U.S., as of 2015. This renders the U.S. automotive industry reluctant in adopting Magnesium Metal Powder on a wide scale.

Moreover, of the two major Magnesium Metal Powder production routes, namely, the thermal process and electrolytic process, the former accounts for a dominant share in overall production capacity. In China, almost the entire Magnesium Metal Powder output is obtained through the thermal process. Thermal process is energy- and labor-intensive, and is at the same time characterized by relatively more amount of environmental emissions.

Magnesium Metal Powder Market: Report Structure

The Magnesium Metal Powder market report is structured in such a way that it will allow the reader to develop a thorough understanding of the market. The Magnesium Metal Powder report begins with market introduction, which covers the market taxonomy and product definitions for the global Magnesium Metal Powder market assessment. In the next section, the report describes the Magnesium Metal Powder market development background, and covers macro-economic factors, industry factors, forecast factors, regional weighted average pricing analysis, value chain overview covering approximate margins, an indicative list of stakeholders involved in each stage, and an assessment of the Magnesium Metal Powder market for the base year considered for the study.

The next section of the Magnesium Metal Powder market report discusses market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and trends impacting the Magnesium Metal Powder market growth on a global level. The Magnesium Metal Powder market opportunities or potential for manufacturers have been presented in the subsequent section of the same chapter. This section also includes the impact assessment of market dynamics on the global Magnesium Metal Powder market on a qualitative level based on analysis facts and insights.

Subsequent sections of the Magnesium Metal Powder market report provide value (US$ Mn) and volume (metric tonnes) projections for the Magnesium Metal Powder market on the basis of the aforementioned segments on a global level. The global Magnesium Metal Powder market values represented in these sections have been agglomerated by collecting data and information on a regional level. The market information, along with key facts and insights, cover unique analysis frameworks, such as absolute $ opportunity analysis, year-on-year growth trend comparison, market share, and attractiveness analysis for each of the sub-types covered in each segment.

The next section of the Magnesium Metal Powder market report presents a summarised view of the global Magnesium Metal Powder market based on seven prominent regions considered in the study. The section includes the regional market position, growth potential, trends, and market attractiveness analysis for each of these regions.

Magnesium Metal Powder Market: Report Methodology

The Magnesium Metal Powder market analysis sections cover Y-o-Y growth trends, market share analysis, market attractiveness, and incremental $ opportunity assessment for each of the aforementioned segment. These sections analyse the degree at which the global drivers are influencing the Magnesium Metal Powder market in each region. All the above sections evaluate the present market scenario and growth prospects in the global Magnesium Metal Powder market, while the forecast presented in the sections assess the market size of Magnesium Metal Powder in terms of volume and value.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the Magnesium Metal Powder market, which forms the basis of how the global Magnesium Metal Powder market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the Magnesium Metal Powder market, we triangulated the outcome of the three different types of analysis, based on primary research, secondary research, and our own analysis. However, forecasting the Magnesium Metal Powder market in terms of various applications of Magnesium Metal Powder and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the completion of the forecast exercise.

In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the Magnesium Metal Powder market and identify the right opportunities available. As previously highlighted, the Magnesium Metal Powder market is split into a number of sub-segments. All the Magnesium Metal Powder sub-segments, in terms of application and region, have been analysed on the basis of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand each individual segment’s relative contribution to the Magnesium Metal Powder market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends witnessed in the Magnesium Metal Powder market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all the key segments in the Magnesium Metal Powder market, sub-segments, and the regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Magnesium Metal Powder market. In order to understand the key market segments in terms of the growth and consumption of Magnesium Metal Powder across the concerned regions, FMI has developed the attractiveness index, which will help providers identify real market opportunities.

Magnesium Metal Powder Market: Competitive Landscape

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape of the Magnesium Metal Powder market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the Magnesium Metal Powder market, and key differentiating factors and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in the report is Magnesium Metal Powder manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the Magnesium Metal Powder market. Magnesium Metal Powder market report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors on the basis of in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the Magnesium Metal Powder marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments pertaining to the Magnesium Metal Powder market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in the Magnesium Metal Powder market report include US Magnesium LLC., Dead Sea Magnesium Ltd, POSCO, RIMA Group, Solikamsk Magnesium Works OAO, Wenxi YinGuang Magnesium Industry (Group) Co., Ltd., Shanxi Wenxi Hongfu Magnesium Co., Ltd., Shanxi Wenxi Zhenxin Magnesium Co., Ltd., and Taiyuan Tongxiang Magnesium Co., Ltd.

