Watch Washington vs Pittsburgh Live Stream 2020 Online Reddit Tv

The Washington Football Team’s 2020 season is off to a 4-7 start following their win against their dominating Thanksgiving Day win over the Dallas Cowboys. Washington’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was rescheduled from Sunday at 1 p.m. to today at 5 p.m. due to last week’s game between the Steelers and Ravens that was played last Wednesday.

The NFL East is still terrible after 13 weeks, and is still wide open. The New York Giants currently lead the division with a 5-7 record. Washington was briefly in 1st place after their Thanksgiving Day division win, but New York now looks like the team to beat in the East. This is the worst division in history and every team is in the race for the crown and a top 10 draft pick at the same time.

Injury Report

Matchup: Washington Football Team (4-7) @ Pittsburgh Steelers 5:00 p.m. ET

Location: Heinz Field | Pittsburgh, PA

TELEVISION: FOX

Ken Burkhardt (play-by-play)

Daryl Johnston (analyst)

Pam Oliver (sideline)

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

DeAngelo Hall (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Washington: XM 228(Streaming 831)

Dallas: XM 88(Streaming 826)

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

Odds: Washington +6 1/2, O/U 43 1/2

Prediction: Pittsburgh 24 – Washington 20

Enemy Blog: Behind the Steel Curtain

Hogs Haven Reacts

Social Media Information

HH Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

HH Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

HH Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

HH Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

Washington Football Team 2020 Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 13th 1:00pm(FOX) vs Philadelphia Eagles

Win 27-17

Week 2: Sunday, September 20th 4:05pm(FOX) @ Arizona Cardinals

Loss 30-15

Week 3: Sunday, September 27th 1:00 pm(FOX) @ Cleveland Browns

Loss 34-20

Week 4: Sunday, October 4th 1:00pm(CBS) vs Baltimore Ravens

Loss 31-17

Week 5: Sunday, October 11th 1:00pm(FOX) vs Los Angeles Rams

Loss 30-10Week 6: Sunday, October 18th 1:00pm(FOX) @ New York Giants

Loss 20-19

Week 7: Sunday, October 25th 1:00pm(FOX) vs Dallas Cowboys

Win 25-3

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Sunday, November 8th 1:00pm(FOX) vs New York Giants

Loss 20-23

Week 10: Sunday, November 15th 1:00pm(FOX) at Detroit Lions

Loss 27-30

Week 11: Sunday, November 22nd 1:00pm(CBS) vs Cincinnati Bengals

Win 20-9

Week 12: Thursday, November 26th 4:30pm(FOX) @ Dallas Cowboys(Thanksgiving)

Win 41-19

Week 13: Monday, December 7th 1:00pm(FOX) @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 14: Sunday, December 13th 4:25pm(FOX) @ San Francisco 49ers

Week 15: Sunday, December 20th 1:00pm(FOX) vs Seattle Seahawks

Week 16: Sunday, December 27th 1:00pm(CBS) vs Carolina Panthers

Week 17: Sunday, January 3rd 1:00pm(FOX) @ Philadelphia Eagles