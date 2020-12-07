Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule vs Washington Football Team, TV, Radio, Online Streaming

Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule vs Washington Football Team, TV, Radio, Online Streaming2 min read
The Washington Football Team’s 2020 season is off to a 4-7 start following their win against their dominating Thanksgiving Day win over the Dallas Cowboys. Washington’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was rescheduled from Sunday at 1 p.m. to today at 5 p.m. due to last week’s game between the Steelers and Ravens that was played last Wednesday.
The NFL East is still terrible after 13 weeks, and is still wide open. The New York Giants currently lead the division with a 5-7 record. Washington was briefly in 1st place after their Thanksgiving Day division win, but New York now looks like the team to beat in the East. This is the worst division in history and every team is in the race for the crown and a top 10 draft pick at the same time.
Injury Report
Matchup: Washington Football Team (4-7) @ Pittsburgh Steelers 5:00 p.m. ET
Location: Heinz Field | Pittsburgh, PA
TELEVISION: FOX
Ken Burkhardt (play-by-play)
Daryl Johnston (analyst)
Pam Oliver (sideline)
RADIO: Washington Radio Network
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
DeAngelo Hall (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Washington: XM 228(Streaming 831)
Dallas: XM 88(Streaming 826)
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV
Odds: Washington +6 1/2, O/U 43 1/2
Prediction: Pittsburgh 24 – Washington 20
Enemy Blog: Behind the Steel Curtain
Hogs Haven Reacts
Social Media Information
HH Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
HH Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
HH Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
HH Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
Washington Football Team 2020 Schedule
Week 1: Sunday, September 13th 1:00pm(FOX) vs Philadelphia Eagles
Win 27-17
Week 2: Sunday, September 20th 4:05pm(FOX) @ Arizona Cardinals
Loss 30-15
Week 3: Sunday, September 27th 1:00 pm(FOX) @ Cleveland Browns
Loss 34-20
Week 4: Sunday, October 4th 1:00pm(CBS) vs Baltimore Ravens
Loss 31-17
Week 5: Sunday, October 11th 1:00pm(FOX) vs Los Angeles Rams
Loss 30-10Week 6: Sunday, October 18th 1:00pm(FOX) @ New York Giants
Loss 20-19
Week 7: Sunday, October 25th 1:00pm(FOX) vs Dallas Cowboys
Win 25-3
Week 8: BYE
Week 9: Sunday, November 8th 1:00pm(FOX) vs New York Giants
Loss 20-23
Week 10: Sunday, November 15th 1:00pm(FOX) at Detroit Lions
Loss 27-30
Week 11: Sunday, November 22nd 1:00pm(CBS) vs Cincinnati Bengals
Win 20-9
Week 12: Thursday, November 26th 4:30pm(FOX) @ Dallas Cowboys(Thanksgiving)
Win 41-19
Week 13: Monday, December 7th 1:00pm(FOX) @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 14: Sunday, December 13th 4:25pm(FOX) @ San Francisco 49ers
Week 15: Sunday, December 20th 1:00pm(FOX) vs Seattle Seahawks
Week 16: Sunday, December 27th 1:00pm(CBS) vs Carolina Panthers
Week 17: Sunday, January 3rd 1:00pm(FOX) @ Philadelphia Eagles