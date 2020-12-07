Eibar vs Valencia LIVE Head to Head Statistics, LIVE Streaming Linkand Schedule

Eibar vs Valencia LIVE Head to Head Statistics, LIVE Streaming Linkand Schedule2 min read
Spanish Primera División 2020-21 Match Details
Match –Valencia vs Eibar
Date – Dec 8 2020
Time – 1:30 AM (IST)
TEAM NEWS
WATCH Eibar vs Valencia LIVE Head to Head Statistics
Where to watch the Spanish Primera División 2020-21 Live in India
The broadcast rights for the Spanish Primera División in India are owned by Star Sports.
The network will telecast the matches on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. They will also be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.
Valencia vs Eibar predictions can be derived from the H2H stats analysis.
Spanish Primera División Live: Valencia vs Eibar Head to Head History
Valencia vs Eibar Total Matches – 6
Valencia
Total Games won Valencia – 0
Total Games lost Valencia – 2
Total Games draw Valencia – 4
Eibar
Total Games won Eibar – 2
Total Games lost Eibar – 0
Total Games draw Eibar – 4