San Francisco 49ers v Buffalo Bills 2020 Live Stream Free NFL Reddit In HD TV

Who’s Playing

Buffalo @ San Francisco

Current Records: Buffalo 8-3; San Francisco 5-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the San Francisco 49ers are heading back home. They will take on the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday at State Farm Stadium. San Francisco will be seeking to avenge the 45-16 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 16 of 2016.

It was a close one, but last week the 49ers sidestepped the Los Angeles Rams for a 23-20 victory. No one had a standout game offensively for San Francisco, but they got scores from DE Kerry Hyder, RB Raheem Mostert, and DT Javon Kinlaw.

San Francisco’s defense was the real showstopper, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of CB Richard Sherman and Kinlaw.

Meanwhile, Buffalo had a touchdown and change to spare in a 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Like San Francisco, the Bills didn’t have any clear offensive standouts, but they got scores from WR Cole Beasley, TE Dawson Knox, and WR Gabriel Davis. QB Josh Allen ended up with a passer rating of 135.40.

This next game is expected to be close, with the 49ers going off at just a 1-point favorite. Their home turf has been no bettor’s paradise, though, as they’ve failed to beat the spread in four of their five home games.

Their wins bumped San Francisco to 5-6 and Buffalo to 8-3. We’ll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when San Francisco and Buffalo clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, Arizona

TV: ESPN

Odds

The 49ers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bills, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bills as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Oct 16, 2016 – Buffalo 45 vs. San Francisco 16