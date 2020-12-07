GameStreams: Washington Football Team vs Steelers Live Stream Reddit: Time, TV channel, how to watch NFL Football Game, live steam, prediction NFL Streams Reddit

Washington Football Team vs Steelers Live Stream Reddit Free NFL Football Game 2020 HD TV Channel, live stream info, start time. How to watch Steelers vs. Football Team football game Don’t miss a minute of the action… below are all of the ways that you can watch, listen and follow along as the Steelers take on the Football Team from Heinz Field!

Who’s Playing

Washington @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Washington 4-7; Pittsburgh 11-0

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Washington Football Team at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh is looking to extend their current 11-game winning streak.

The Steelers didn’t have too much breathing room in their contest with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 19-14 win. No one had a standout game offensively for Pittsburgh, but they got scores from CB Joe Haden and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. QB Ben Roethlisberger ended up with a passer rating of 116.90.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Washington has finally found some success away from home. They blew past the Dallas Cowboys 41-16 last week. That looming 25-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Washington yet this year. RB Antonio Gibson had a stellar game for Washington as he rushed for three TDs and 115 yards on 20 carries.

Washington’s defense was a presence as well, as it got past Dallas’ offensive line to sack QB Andy Dalton four times for a total loss of 28 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

The wins brought Pittsburgh up to 11-0 and Washington to 4-7. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Pittsburgh enters the game with only 22 touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the league. As for Washington, they come into the matchup boasting the fewest passing yards allowed per game in the NFL at 217.4.

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Sep 12, 2016 – Pittsburgh 38 vs. Washington 16