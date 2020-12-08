Crackstreams: 49ers vs Bills game live stream reddit: watch NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds online free, NFL Streams Reddit, NFL Reddit Streams

NFL 2020: How to watch Washington vs. Steelers, Bills vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football without cable In the second MNF game of the night, we have the Buffalo Bills taking on the San Francisco 49ers from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The site of the game was changed due to a mandate against contact sports in Santa Clara County in California.

The Bills are coming into this game winning four of their last five games and sitting at 8-3, leading the AFC East. Josh Allen has thrown for over 3,000 yards and 22 touchdowns this season with the help of Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley. Meanwhile, the 49ers are coming off a win over the Rams last week and have improved under Nick Mullens at QB.

This should be a fun one to watch with Josh Allen doing Josh Allen things. Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the action tonight!

Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers

When: Monday, December 7

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: The Buffalo Bills continue to be disrespected by the books in Vegas, giving this 8-3 team points after the way they’ve been playing is disrespectful. I’ll be rolling with the Bills in this one and make sure you get as many points as you can before pulling the trigger. They are simply the better team.

How to watch Bills at 49ers on Monday Night Football: TV channel, time, live stream information

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots both took care of business in Week 13. Now it is up to the Buffalo Bills to do the same.

Miami, behind a strong defensive effort, put away the Cincinnati Bengals 19-7 to pick up their eighth win of the year. The Dolphins’ offense is still struggling with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback and things will get very difficult for the team down the stretch with matchups against the Chiefs, Patriots, Raiders and Bills on the horizon.

New England, meanwhile, put an absolute beatdown on the Los Angeles Chargers, 45-0. Although the Patriots’ win only moved the team to .500 on the season, the Patriots arguably have the most favorable schedule remaining (at Rams, at Dolphins, vs. Bills, vs. Jets). The Patriots’ offense is arguably the most one-dimensional unit in football, but their defense and special teams unit is good enough to carry the team.

Of course, the best course for Buffalo is to simply keep winning their own games. On Monday Night Football, the Bills can show a national audience why they are currently leading the division. The Bills enter the game coming off of a 27-17 win over the Chargers. The bright spot on offense was the run game. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss combined to average over seven yards on the ground. Quarterback Josh Allen was efficient for the most part in the win, but he lost a fumble, threw a bad interception and made a few other questionable decisions in the win. Allen has stated several times this season that he needs to do a better job protecting the football, but these types of dangerous plays continue to show up weekly.

Buffalo’s defense was the bright spot of the win as the unit rattled Justin Herbert and did a great job of stopping Los Angeles’ run game lead by Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley.

The Bills Mafia can only hope that the defense is returning to form as the unit has played significantly better as of late. According to a press release from the Bills, Buffalo’s defense has combined for 29 sacks and takeaways (19 sacks, 10 takeaways) since Week 7. This is good for second the NFL behind the New Orleans Saints. Buffalo’s sack percentage over that time, 9.9%, is also second in the NFL.

It’s possible that the Bills’ defense gets even better on Monday Night Football. Matt Milano and Tyrel Dodson could both be returning from the injured reserve for the matchup. Milano’s athleticism makes him a coveted asset for Buffalo against the run, in coverage and as a blitzer. Although the linebacker unit is playing its best football of the season, Milano could take the unit to new heights.

The defense will have their hands full with the likes of Raheem Mostert, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, but they can increase their chances of picking up their ninth of the year if they can rattle starting quarterback Nick Mullens. Although Mullens has been pretty accurate as the 49ers’ starter (67.5% completion percentage), but has more interceptions (7) than passing touchdowns (6). If Buffalo can generate the type of pressure we’ve seen in the past few weeks, it’s possible that the Bills could create turnovers on Monday Night Football.

Realistically, the game may come down to which team does a better job of protecting the football.

The Bills Mafia is certainly ready for some prime time football, but are the Bills? We’ll find out later tonight. Here’s everything you need to watch or listen to the game.

When

Monday, December 7 at 8:15 p.m.

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, Arizona

TV

Bills vs 49ers live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football online

Technically, San Francisco is the host team in this Bills vs 49ers live stream. But with Levi’s stadium closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, both teams will be playing on the road at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona in this NFL live stream.

Bills vs 49ers live stream channel, start time

The Bills vs 49ers live stream begins at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT Monday, December 7 on ESPN.

Losing home-field advantage is just the latest adjustment for a San Francisco team that has faced a tumultuous season full of devastating injuries. Some of those hurt San Francisco players are starting to come back, though, and the team broke a three-game losing streak with a 23-20 win over the tough LA Rams. That win keeps the 5-6 San Francisco in the running for a shot at an NFC West wild card slot.

Sporting an 8-3 record and a fresh victory over the LA Chargers (27-17), the Bills look like the stronger team going into this NFL live stream, and oddsmakers favor them by three points over San Francisco. Leading the AFC East, the Bills are anchored by quarterback Josh Allen, who has 22 touchdown passes and just over 3000 yards to his name this season.

Allen went down hard with a sack in the first half of the Chargers’ game but returned after sitting out just one play. It was a brief reminder of how critical Allen’s continued good health is to the Bills, especially since they have a fairly limited rushing game without him. (Allen has actually run in six touchdowns of his own this season.)

Despite yet more turmoil with the loss of their home field, the 49ers are still in better shape than they have been for much of this trying season. This matchup with the Bills could be a close one.

How to watch Bills vs 49ers live streams with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you’re away from home and so can’t watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here’s how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Bills vs 49ers live streams in the US

In the US, Bills vs 49ers is going to be carried on ESPN, which is available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV. The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT December 7.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you’ll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That’s why it’s one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn’t include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It’s a case of “you get what you pay for” since Sling Orange & Blue (which you’d need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

