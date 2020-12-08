A Quantitative SWOT analysis on Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market 2023 major key companies profiled like Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd.,Sun Power Corporation,First Solar Inc.,Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd

The global rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) market was valued at $29,770 million in 2016, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% to reach $64,671 million from 2017 to 2023. Rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) materials are devices, which convert sunlight into electrical energy. These are known as solar cells and are made of several semiconductor materials. Single photovoltaic device is known as a cell, which is small in size and produces about 1 to 2 watts of power.

Moreover, these cells are connected in series to form larger units called modules to boost the power output of photovoltaic cells. In addition, individual PV modules are connected in series to form an array. Moreover, one or more arrays are then connected to the electrical grid, which forms a complete PV system. Therefore, due to formation of this modular structure, these systems can meet small to big power requirements.

Some of the key players of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market:

Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd.,Sun Power Corporation,First Solar Inc.,Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.,Canadian Solar Inc.,Schott Solar Ag.,Sharp Corporation,Solar World Ag,Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd. Corporation,Trina Solar Ltd.

The global rooftop solar photovoltaic installation market has witnessed an increase in demand, owing to the availability of solar energy and increase in demand for electricity. Moreover, various encouraging and incentivized steps are taken by government, such as feed-in-tariff coupled with introduction of gross metering policy has further led to development of rooftop solar PV.

In addition, rise in adoption of distributed PV technology globally is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, affordability of these installations has increased, owing to high levels of market competition. Moreover, growth of property value and durability contribute to the market growth in residential areas. However, lack of robust smart grid infrastructure restrains the market growth.

The global rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) installation market is segmented based on technology, grid-type, end use, and geography. On the basis of technology, it is classified into thin film and crystalline silicon. Crystalline silicon is further divided into monocrystalline and multi crystalline. On the basis of grid-type, it is bifurcated into grid connected and off-grid. Grid connected is further categorized into centralized and decentralized. By end use, the market is classified into residential and commercial. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

