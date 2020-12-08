Organic Coffee Market to Witness Promising Growth Opportunities During 2019-2026 By key Players Like Nestle S.A., The Kraft Heinz Company, Starbucks Corporation, Jim’s Organic Coffee

Coffee is one of the most popular beverages around the world due to which coffee bean is the second most heavily traded commodity in the global market after petrol. More than 25 million farmers are involved around the world to produce coffee in more than 50 different countries. The demand for organic coffee is driven by several health benefits associated with it. For instance, it is rich in antioxidants such as polyphenols, including flavonoids and catechins

The key factors that drive the growth of the organic coffeemarketinclude growth in health benefits of organic coffee, shift toward environmentally friendly and sustainable farming practices, and rapid product adoption in developing countries. Moreover, increasing popularity of organic coffee, and availability of organic coffee on online channels have provided impetus to the growing market. However, factor such as presence of wide range of substitutes along with high cost of organic coffee is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, government initiatives for organic coffeegrowers are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market expansion in the upcoming future.

Key Players:

Nestle S.A.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Starbucks Corporation

Jim’s Organic Coffee

F S Gourmet Private Limited

Wessanen

Complete Coffee Limited

Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.

Java Trading Co. LLC

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Inc.(Green Mountain)

The global organic coffee market is segmented into type, packaging type, sales channel, and region. By type it is bifurcated into Arabica and Robusta. On the basis of packaging type, it is segmented into stand-up pouches, jars & bottles, and others. By sales channel, it is studied across hypermarkets/supermarkets, departmental and convenience stores, specialty stores, online sales channels, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

