Cartilage Degeneration Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Zimmer Biomet, CartiHeal Inc., Vericel Corporation

According to The Insight Partners market research study of “Cartilage Degeneration Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Procedure Type, Application, and End User,” the global cartilage degeneration market is expected to reach US$ 14,580.1 million in 2027 from US$ 10,459.9 millionin 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global cartilage degeneration market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

Based on the application, the global cartilage degeneration market is segmented into knee, hips, and other applications. The knee segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Certain factors such as increasing prevalence of knee injuries and sport injuries are likely to offer significant opportunity for the growth of the segment. According to the data published by National Safety Council (NSC), in 2017, an estimated 526,000 injuries were caused due to personal exercise, with or without equipment in the US. Further, basketball caused the most number of injuries (~500,000), followed by bicycling (457,000) and football (341,000) in the country.

The report segments global cartilage degeneration market as follows:

By Procedure Type

Joint Replacement

Chondroplasty

Cell-based Cartilage Resurfacing

Osteochondral Transplant

Meniscus Transplants

Others

By Application

Knee

Hips

Others

By End User

Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Academic and Research Institutes Home Care Settings

Obesity has a considerable effect on the musculoskeletal system, resulting into degeneration of bones, cartilage, and ligaments. Moreover, the condition, along with other prominent factors, is strongly allied with the increased risk of rapid cartilage loss. The growing prevalence of obesity is likely to accelerate the incidence of cartilage degeneration, which will drive the market growth.

According to the study published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020, the frequency of obesity among the worldwide population has tripled since 1975. Furthermore, according to the same study, 38 million children below 5 years of age were overweight in 2019 worldwide. This massive prevalence of obesity is likely to accelerate due to unhealthy lifestyles such as consumption of junk food, sedentary lifestyle, genetic conditions, and deprivation of mental health. For instance, according to a study published by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, the prevalence of obesity grew from 30.5% to 42.4% during past two decades in the US. Overweight conditions among players and athletes can lead to the increasing prevalence of sports injuries. For instance, according to a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine in 2015, athletes with BMI index more than 30 kg/m2 are highly susceptible generationto the sports injuries. Such association between obesity and cartilage degeneration is anticipated to drive the market growth by 2027.

