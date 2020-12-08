Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Present Scenario and Growth Analysis 2025

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Active Implantable Medical Devices Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product and End User, the global active implantable medical devices market was valued at US$ 22,096.9 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 39,026.9 Mn by 2025. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global active implantable medical devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders & hearing disorders, increasing technological advancements & new product launches and large pool of geriatric population are the major factors that anticipated to propel the growth for the active implantable medical devices market in the forecast period. However, the high cost of products and procedures and high rate of product recalls is expected to act as major challenges hindering the market growth at certain extent.

The report segments the global active implantable medical devices market as follows:

Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Market – By Product

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers

Ventricular Assist Devices

Implantable Heart Monitors/Insertable Loop Recorders

Neurostimulators

Implantable Hearing Devices

Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Specialty Clinics

Product Insights

The global active implantable medical devices market by product was led by implantable cardioverter defibrillators. In 2017, the implantable cardioverter defibrillators held a largest market share of 30.9% of the active implantable medical devices market, by product. The implantable cardioverter defibrillators segment is expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to the rising prevalence of arrhythmia, enhances the growth of implantable cardioverter defibrillators. Atrial fibrillation (AF) is the most common type arrhythmia observed among the population, which may further lead to stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications. This segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

End User Insights

The active implantable medical devices market by end user is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics. The hospitals segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of new technology devices in the hospitals and rising hospital research drives the market growth.

