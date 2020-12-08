Human Microbiome Market Global Trend, Growth, Demand, Size, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2027

According to our new market research study on “Human Microbiome Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Disease, Application, and Geography,” the market is expected to reach US$ 4,542.67 million by 2027 from US$ 2,620.88 million in 2019. Increasing focus on human microbiome therapies and growing technological advancements in metagenomics and next-generation sequencing are expected to boost the growth of the market. On the other hand, strict government guidelines and lack of knowledge about detailed examination are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Based on product, the human microbiome market is segmented into probiotics, foods, prebiotics, medical foods, diagnostic devices, drugs, and supplements. In 2019, the probiotics segment held the largest share of the human microbiome market. This segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increasing health concerns; growing awareness regarding the relation of nutrition, diet, and health; and increasing probiotics market penetration in dairy and other foods. Furthermore, the prebiotics segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Over the past few decades, human microbiome is related to lifestyle diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and obesity. Changes in lifestyles and societal norms influence the microbiome at each stage of life. Altering the human microbiome can help in eliminating such lifestyle diseases. As per the World health organization in 2016, 13% of the world population (adults) were obese. According to the “The New Era of Treatment for Obesity and Metabolic Disorders: Evidence and Expectations for Gut Microbiome Transplantation” published in 2016, microbes residing in the human gastrointestinal tract act as an endocrine organ, whose composition and functionality contribute to the development of obesity. Therefore, fecal/gut microbiome transplantation (GMT), which involves the transfer of feces from a healthy donor to the patient, is a potential treatment for obesity. Diabetes is one of the largest global health emergencies of the 21st century.

Each year more and more people live with this condition, which can result in life-changing complications. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, number of people with diabetes in North America was approximately 46 million, which is expected to grow to 62 million in 2045. The increase in prevalence of the disease is likely to be around 35% during the forecast period. Thus, by altering the microbiome by prebiotics or probiotics, fecal transplantation diabetes can be prevented as well as treated. Thus, increasing incidence of chronic lifestyle diseases is likely to drive the for human microbiome market during the forecast period.

