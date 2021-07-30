How Personal Cloud Market are made an overview to the Future Opportunities over the Globe

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Personal Cloud Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Personal Cloud market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Personal cloud is miniature cloud storage, which stores, shares, and access or sync userâ€™s personal documents, photos, folders and files without needing any system. It is a cloud-based service which offers or provides services from any location with the help of internet. The introduction to personal cloud services has made the applicants to use user-friendly application. The rise of the personal cloud has encouraged small and medium organizations to adopt personal cloud service. Real-time access, data backup and additional storage in consumerâ€™s electronics devices are thereby boosting the growth of the global personal cloud market.

On December 30, 2018, IBM completely acquired RedHat mainframe computer with an amount of USD 34 billion. This acquisition is beneficial in providing artificial intelligence, hosting & consulting services in areas extending from mainframe computers to nanotechnology.

Apple Inc (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Google LLC (United States),Box Inc (United States),Amazon Web Services Inc (United States),Seagate Technology PLC (United States),Dropbox Inc (United States),Egnyte (United States),Melco Holdings Inc (Japan),Sugarsync (United States),

Type (Online cloud, NAS cloud, Server cloud, Home-made cloud, Others), Application (Individual, Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises), Revenue Type (Direct Revenue, Indirect Revenue), Hosting Type (User Hosting, Provider Hosting)

Market Trends:

Accepting New Standards for the Personal Cloud Industry Such as Fast and Convenient Access to Stored Data

Adoption of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) Trend in Personal Cloud

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Real-Time Data Access and Data Sharing, Cost-Effective and Efficient Storage and Safety Against Data Loss

Rising Data Generation Activities

Digital Contingency and Disaster Recovery Planning

Challenges:

Issues Regarding Security and Safety of Stored Data

Lack of Consumer Awareness, Security Concerns, and Low Funding

Delivering Safe Data Storage

Opportunities:

Growing Demand for User Hosted Cloud Storage

Increasing Business Tie-Ups With IT Device And Software Manufacturers

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

