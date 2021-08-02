Oxo Alcohol Market to Develop New Growth Story | BASF Petronas, Ineos, Arkema

Oxo alcohol is prepared by adding carbon monoxide and hydrogen to olefin. This causes hydroformylation reaction to obtain aldehyde. Olefins such as ethylene, propylene, acetylene can be used as raw material to prepare oxo alcohols. Oxo alcohols are used as a solvent for preparing plasticizers, paints, coatings & adhesives, lubricant additives and in chemical manufacturing. Moreover, 2-Methyl-2-butanol (2M2B), n-Butanol, 2-Ethylhexanol, 2-Propylheptanol, Isononyl alcohol, and Isodecyl alcohol are some key oxo alcohols sold in commerce.

Key Players in This Report Include:

BASF Petronas (Malaysia), Dow Chemical Company (United States), Eastman Chemical Company (United States), ExxonMobil Chemical Company (United States), Arkema SA (France), Evonik Industries (Germany), The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited (India), Oxea (United States), ZAK S.A. (Poland), Ineos (Switzerland)

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Oxo Alcohol Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Oxo Alcohol market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.

Influencing Trends:

Dependency of Consumers on Polymer Based Products



Growth Drivers:

Increasing Demand of Oxo Alcohol in Manufacturing of Plasticizers, Paints, and Adhesives

Wide Range of Applications of Oxo Alcohol is Fueling the Market



Gaps and Opportunities:

Rising Renovation and Refurbishment Activities Coupled with Increasing Disposable Income

Changing Lifestyle of Individuals

The Global Oxo Alcohol Market Scope and Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (N-Butanol, 2- Ethylhexanol, ISO Butanol, Others), Application (Acrylates, Glycol Ethers, Acetates, Lubes, Resins, Solvents, Plasticizers, Others), Industry verticals (Consumer goods, Air conditioning & refrigeration, Chemical processing)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.) North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

(United States, Canada & Mexico) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.) Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).



