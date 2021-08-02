Trauma Products Market Scenario – The Competition Is Rising | Stryker, Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet

According to World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.35 million people die every year as a result of road traffic crashes and road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged 5-29 years. Trauma products are the products used for various traumatic injuries such as motor vehicle collisions, sports injuries, falls, natural disasters, and a multitude of other physical injuries that require immediate medical attention. These products are useful for trauma surgeons and patients. The factors such as the Increased Number of Motor Vehicle Accidents and the Rise in the Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases such as Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis in Aged People are the key drivers for the global Trauma Products market. In addition, Technological Advancements in Trauma Products and the Increasing Popularity of Minimally Invasive Surgeries also fueling the market growth. However, Complications Associated with Surgeries and Stringent Government Approval Processes may hamper the market growth.

Key Players in This Report Include:

DePuy Synthes (United States), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (United States), Smith & Nephew (United Kingdom), Stryker Corporation (United States), Zimmer Biomet (United States), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Cardinal Health Inc. (United States), Smith & Nephew plc (United Kingdom), DePuy Synthes Companies (United States), Zimmer Biomet (United States), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (United States), Conmed Corporation (United States), B. Braun (Germany), Arthrex, Inc. (United States), Wright Medical Group N.V. (Netherlands)

Influencing Trends:

Technological Advancements in the Trauma Products

Increasing Popularity of Minimally Invasive Surgeries



Growth Drivers:

Increased Number of Motor Vehicle Accidents

Rise in the Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases such as Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis in Aged People



Gaps and Opportunities:

Growth in the Geriatric Population

Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

Growth in the Healthcare Industry Worldwide

The Global Trauma Products Market Scope and Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Internal (Plates, Screw, Nails, Pins, Staples), External Fixators (Circular, Hybrid)), Application (Motor Vehicle Collision Injuries, Sports Injuries, Falls, Other Physical Injuries), End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres), Surgical Site (Hand, Wrist, Shoulder, Elbow, Hip, Pelvis, Foot, Thigh, Ankle, Knee)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.) North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

(United States, Canada & Mexico) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.) Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Trauma Products Market Study Coverage:

Evaluate Market Competitiveness; Analysing Major manufacturers, emerging player’s growth story, and key business segments analysis of Trauma Products market.

Trauma Products Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Trauma Products Market Size by Region Trauma Products Market, Profiles of players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, value chain, financials, and other development factors.

Important Sections Covered in Trauma Products Market Report:

Trauma Products Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

Trauma Products Market Competition by Manufacturers

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Trauma Products Market

Trauma Products Capacity and Production*, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2026)

Trauma Products Supply (Production), Consumption, Export-Import* by Region (2021-2026)

Trauma Products Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Trauma Products Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry Road map and value chain Market Factors Analysis.

** wherever applicable



