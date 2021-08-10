Benefits of learning F5 LTM skills to enhance the ability & career of a Cisco Certified Network Professional

If you belong to the IT sector, then you must be aware of F5 Inc. The company which provides multiple solutions and devices to make the network work better has a great solution for network management too.

The world is facing a huge change in every routine, from daily life to work life, everything has changed in the last few months. The sudden increase in the use of the online world has opened the doors for many organizations to grow at a greater pace. And this led to the requirement for more support to the network and security system.

Network connectivity to secure data transfer, each small to big module is a part of the smoother user experience. Network professionals give their best to make it smoother as much as possible. For the same, professionals like Cisco Certified Network Professionals play a vital role in it and F5 LTM helps them to perform the tasks quite really well. But before going anywhere, let us first

What is F5 LTM?

F5 LTM is a load balancer that is a module of the product series BIG-IP by the company F5 Inc.

LTM load balancer was launched to resolve many complicated requirements of the network operations. The major work of LTM is to manage the traffic in a way that it would not create overloading on a single server. LTM manages the incoming traffic requests and distributes them into different servers to avoid overloading or crash of servers.

Along with this, the device F5 LTM has a feature to filter the requests coming from the outer network environment. This means that F5 LTM can be given some commands and protocols that the LTM will use to filter the network request. If the tool finds that the request of traffic does not fit in the list of protocols then the LTM will reject or deny the access to enter the network. This helps in securing the network at the very first level.

The F5 LTM load balancer has several other advantages as well like:-

● Deliver applications rapidly and reliably

● Easily deploy and manage applications

● Secure your critical applications

● Automate and customize with programmable infrastructure

What are the skills delivered by F5 LTM training?

F5 load balancer LTM has earned a lot more popularity than any other load-balancing device. Even after having many popular and high-quality products of F5 company, F5 LTM managed to get the highest customers and user numbers. All this because of the in-demand features that are being offered by the F5 LTM.

Well, with such in-demand features, there is a requirement of skills to manage the F5 LTM device. These skills are important to make the professional capable of working the LTM to get the most of the benefits.

Training of F5 LTM can make the candidate capable of the following skills:-

● Back up the BIG-IP system configuration for safekeeping

● the candidate understand the use of LTM features such as SYN check, eviction policies, and Local Traffic Policies. This is to configure the BIG-IP to detect and mitigate some common attacks at the network and application layers.

● Configure virtual servers, pools, monitors, profiles, and persistence objects

● Test and verify application delivery through the BIG-IP system using local traffic statistics

● Configure priority group activation on a load balancing pool to allow servers to be activated only as needed to process traffic

● Compare and contrast member-based and node-based dynamic load balancing methods

● Configure connection limits to place a threshold on traffic volume to particular pool members and nodes

● Differentiate between a cookie, SSL, SIP, universal, and destination address affinity persistence, and describe use cases for each

● Describe the three Match Across Services persistence options and use cases for each

● Configure health monitors to appropriately monitor application delivery through a BIG-IP system

● Configure different types of virtual services to support different types of traffic processing through a BIG-IP system

● Configure different types of SNATs to support routing of traffic through a BIG-IP system

● Configure VLAN tagging and trunking

● Restrict administrative and application traffic through the BIG-IP system using packet filters, port lockdown, and virtual server settings

● Configure SNMP alerts and traps in support of remote monitoring of the BIG-IP system

● Use of iRules and local traffic policies appropriately to customize application delivery through the BIG-IP system

How does the F5 LTM help the Cisco Certified Network Professionals?

Network professionals are completely responsible for the precise connectivity between the devices and other sources like the internet. But, the internet is not a small pond, instead it is a huge ocean where there are “N” number of users. Every organization wants its connectivity to be safe and secure which is a big responsibility for the network professional.

With this huge responsibility, F5 LTM helps the Cisco Network Professionals in making the network safer and faster.

The Cisco Professionals use the F5 LTM to channelize the network traffic and also use it to apply the filter in the traffic to refrain from the entry of certain traffic requests in the network environment helping them from any unethical attack of hackers.

The professionals use F5 LTM to bifurcate the incoming traffic from one server to others to avoid any clogging on any one server which may lead to slow connectivity or response time.

How to gain the F5 LTM skills?

F5 LTM load balancer skills can be achieved through the F5 LTM training or also known as Load balancer training. The F5 Inc. offers certain certifications and training courses that help to validate the skills of their devices and tools.

In a similar way, candidates willing to learn the skills can enroll in the training sessions offered by different institutes online or offline according to their convenience to gain an authentic knowledge and set of skills.

The certification exam for F5 LTM skill validation is:-

1. EXAM 301ABIG-IP LTM Specialist: Architect, Set up, Deploy

2. EXAM 301BBIG-IP LTM Specialist: Maintain and Troubleshoot

