USD 22.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2019 and 2025. The growth of this market can be attributed to increased global trade in perishable

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Fourth Party Logistics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Fourth Party Logistics Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Fourth Party Logistics market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 15.19 Bn in 2018 to US$ 21.54 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 4.1% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The technological advancements in the manufacturing sector and the emergence of Industry 4.0 are fueling the growth of the fourth party logistics market. Moreover, the retail and consumer electronics sector focus on adopting dynamic logistics, which in turn is anticipated to boost fourth party logistics market growth in the forecast period. The manufacturers of various products face stiff competition with their competitors on account of costs, quality, service, and time-to-market. Also, manufacturers have faced monumental challenges concerning maintaining a perfect balance between the demand and supply of the product in the diverse geographies. Manufacturing industries thus tend to focus more on their core competencies of manufacturing and outsource the rest to other stakeholders in the value chain. The need for an efficient supply chain system for the manufacturing sector seemed to be imminent as fourth party logistics providers focus on all aspects of supply chain management and provide advanced and assured management of goods from the production line until the consumer and reverse.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Fourth Party Logistics Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Fourth Party Logistics Maret size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

• Allyn International Services Inc.

• CEVA Logistics AG,

• DAMCO

• DB Schenker

• Deutsche Post AG

• GEFCO Group

• GEODIS,

• Logistics Plus Inc.

• UPS Supply Chain Solutions

• XPO Logistics, Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Fourth Party Logistics Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Fourth Party Logistics Market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Fourth Party Logistics Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Fourth Party Logistics Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Fourth Party Logistics Market.

