Calcium Formate Market Report by 2028 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles

The global calcium formate market size is expected to reach USD 841.2 Million at a steady CAGR of 5.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global calcium formate market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for calcium formate from the building & construction industry. Calcium formate finds application in enhancing the setting rate of cement and to prevent slowing down of condensation speed under low temperature, as well as to increase construction strength. Also, calcium formate as an additive, does not have any corrosive effect on steel reinforcement.

Geo Specialty Chemicals Inc., Lanxess AG, Zibo Ruibao Chemical Co. Ltd., Perstorp AB, Henan Botai Chemical Building Materials Co. Ltd., Sidley Chemical Co. Ltd., American Elements, Hangzhou Focus Chemical Co. Ltd., Gelest Inc., and Shandong Baoyuan Chemical Co. Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global calcium formate market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Feed Grade

Industrial Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Feed Additives

Concrete Setting

Tile & Stone Additives

Leather Tanning

Flue Gas Desulfurization

Textile Additives

Drilling Fluids

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Online

Offline

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Building & Construction

Animal Husbandry

Leather & Textile

Energy & Power

Chemicals

Others

This report studies the global Calcium Formate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Calcium Formate market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

