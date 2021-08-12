Self Service Technology Market For ATM Growth, Segment, Trends, And Forecast, 2020 – 2028

Enhanced awareness about active safety systems and the wish for improving security in online banking transactions will lucratively contribute towards self-service technology market size. Besides, large-scale use of self-service machines and mechanized equipment across myriad sectors will steer the expansion of the self-service technology market over the next few years. as an example, biometric security machines using fingerprint & voice recognition techniques have assisted customers to hold out more secured fiscal transactions. Furthermore, rapid penetration of self-service machines in the commodity & services sector will further impel the self-service technology market growth within the near future. Cyber, attacks, and hacking of private information alongside other security threats, however, are probably going to impede the self-service technology market growth over the forthcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

COVID-19 has impacted businesses across the globe, this has radically shifted consumer and business behavior. With the novel change in consumer behavior with increased distancing and stringent regulations, businesses are forced to prevent their operations and, thus, limit their spending on opportunistic technologies. Despite the short-term social lockdown impact, the increased demand for groceries, medical supplies, general merchandise, and residential improvement among shoppers forced businesses to adopt self-assisted technologies to market social distancing and zero-touch practice. Furthermore, limited workforce availability owing to lockdown and initiation of traveling and transportation have also led to extensive adoption of self-service checkout systems.

Growth Factors

Varied technological advancements like remote management and Kiosk are estimated to facilitate growth. The mixing of biometric security services including fingerprint recognition that ensures secured financial transactions is predicted to drive the industry growth. These technologies enable customers to supply a service independent of direct service employee involvement.

Report Scope:

Segment Analysis Preview

The key products available in this self service technology market are ATMs, Kiosks, and Vending Machines. Among the three, the ATM demand is relatively higher and the trend is expected to remain so over the coming years, notes the self service technology market research report.

Region Analysis Preview

Regionally, North America has been leading the worldwide self-service technology market and is anticipated to continue on the dominant position in the years to come. The regional growth can be attributed to the high acceptance of self-serving technologies across the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market owing to A Large population of the teenage group and technological development in the wireless industry is expected to be a major contributing factor for the growth of Self Service Technology in the Asia Pacific. The regions such as Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are also likely to have splendid market growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Players & Competitive Landscape

Key players profiled in the report include Crane Merchandising Systems, NCR Corporation, Kiosk Information Systems, Inc, Azkoyen S.A, Glory Ltd and Fuji Electric Retail Systems amongst others.

The global Self Service Technology market is segmented as follows:

By Type

ATM Smart ATM Cash Dispenser Brown Label ATM White Label ATM Conventional ATM

Kiosk DVD Kiosk Ticketing Kiosk Banking and Financial Kiosk HR and Employment Kiosk Photo Kiosk Information Providing Kiosk Others

Vending Machine Snacks Beverages Specialized Others



By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



