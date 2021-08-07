Worldwide Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Industry to 2028 – Growing Demand from Construction Market

The “Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Market Size, Share, Growth & Trends, By Process, By Application, By End Use, And By Region, Global Forecast To 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) market size is expected to reach USD 85.95 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The global market growth is due to growing adoption of LLDPE products by various industries including agriculture, packaging, automotive, and construction, among others.

Additionally, LLDPE possess stronger mechanical properties as compared to other derivatives such as excellent tensile and impact resistance. High tensile product property makes it ideal raw material for producing films. LLDPE-based films are used in various applications where elongation and flexibility are important factors such as hazardous waste liners, geo-membrane liners, canal linings, and in miming sector. These are other major factor expected to drive adoption of linear low-density polyethylene, thereby boosting market growth.

Consumption of LLDPE is expected to increase due to environmental concerns causing due to use of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), which is expected to boost growth of the global Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) market.

Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the process segments, the gas phase segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, as this phase is important for manufacturing of superior quality LLDPE film resins, and is time-saving.

Among the end-use segments, the packaging segment is expected to register a robust CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the extrusion molding segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020. The injection molding segment is expected to register a robust revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period, due to rapid growth of end-use sectors such as automotive, oil & gas, textiles, electronics, and production industries in the region.

The North America market accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2020, due to well-established pharmaceuticals as well as food and beverages industries in the region.

Key players profiled in the report include The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsui and Westlake, Exxon Mobil Corporation, INEOS Group AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Borealis AG, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Nova Chemicals Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., and Braskem S.A. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

The electric wire and cable market in India in the electrical components & equipment industry is poised to grow by $1.65 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio’s latest market research report estimates that the electric wire and cable market in India will progress at a CAGR of almost 4%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

Factors such as growth in renewable power generation in India, expansion and revamping of T&D infrastructure in India, and increase in investment in metro railways will offer immense growth opportunities. Furthermore, an increase in sales of HVDC power cables is likely to emerge as one of the key electric wire and cable market trends in India. However, compliance with regulations may threaten the growth of the market.

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The electric wire and cable market in India is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the electric wire and cable market in India is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Apar Industries Ltd., Finolex Cables Ltd., Havells India Ltd., KEI Industries Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Polycab India Ltd., RR Kabel Ltd., Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd., Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., and V-Guard Industries Ltd.

Indian railways have emerged as the largest revenue-generating end-user segment in the electric wire and cable market in India. The considerable inflow of investments from the Government of India toward developing high-speed rail projects will drive the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the electric wire and cable market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as low pricing to compete in the market, which in turn, will lead the market to showcase considerable growth during the forecast period.

