A Quantitative SWOT analysis on Digital Insurance Platform Market 2020-2027, Focusing on top key players – IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Cognizant, DXC Technology Company, Infosys Limited, Pegasystems, Inc., Appian

Digital insurance platform is a specially designed tool that is utilized for easing the process of issuing insurance to individuals or enterprise by using new technologies. The digital insurance platform allows the organizations to provide tailored products to their customers according to their needs and thus facilitate in providing improved customer experience. Digital insurance platform is widely used by insurance companies, third-party administrators and brokers and aggregators.

The digital insurance platform market is experiencing a high demand as the insurance companies are adopting new technologies in order to provide a better customer experience. further, the increase in adoption of new technologies by insurers and the growing popularity of cloud-based solutions are the major factors expected to drive the growth of this market. However, the high cost of the solution and need for technical assistance is anticipated to hinder the growth of the digital insurance platform market.

Key Players:

1. IBM Corporation

2. Microsoft

3. Oracle

4. SAP

5. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

6. Cognizant

7. DXC Technology Company

8. Infosys Limited

9. Pegasystems, Inc.

10. Appian

The report provides a detailed overview of the digital insurance platform industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global digital insurance platform based on by offerings, platform type and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall digital insurance platform market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Following key questions are answered through this report:

What are the restraining factors in front of the businesses?

Which factors are driving the market growth?

What are the recent trends in the global market?

What are the global opportunities for getting new clients rapidly?

What are the key regions for expanding the market globally?

What are the threats and challenges in front of the businesses?

Who are the key players in the global Digital Insurance Platform Market?

This report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the Global Digital Insurance Platform market. The report includes massive data relating to the recent product and technological developments observed in the market, complete with an analysis of the impact of these advancements on the market’s future development. The research report analyzes the global Digital Insurance Platform market in a detailed manner by explaining the key aspects of the market that are expected to have a quantifiable influence on its developmental prospects over the forecast period.